Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara, 7 South beauties who dazzled in a saree

When it comes to fashion, Indian actresses have always preferred to wear a saree over those gowns that come with dramatic thigh-high slits and more. Saree is undoubtedly the favourite traditional attire of Indian women. So, when it is about attending an awards night or a festival or simply wearing it for a promotional event, Indian actresses have won our hearts each time they have stepped out in a saree. Brining to you are seven actresses from the South film industry who have nailed their desi style by donning a saree.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Whether is it about nailing a swimwear or dazzling in a saree when it comes to fashion, Samantha is always at the top of her game. The actor looks nothing less than a goddess of beauty, every single time she drapes a saree. ALSO READ: Hot Malayalam beauty Malavika Mohanan glitters in silver; puts ample cleavage on display

Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Nayanthara: Not just her wedding saree but Nayanthara looks pretty in every saree that she has ever worn. The actor has a great collection of sarees, those that are perfect for casual day wear to even the ones that you can wear for a formal cocktail dinner. ALSO READ: Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda? Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor drop hints

Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna: The ‘Pushpa’ actor looks like a mesmerising beauty in this ombre maroon saree. What looks like a silk saree, drapes perfectly on her body, making her look stylish and classy, as usual.

Image: Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde: If looks could kill, Pooja would be behind the bars for every single time she draped a saree. The actor is an inspiration for many and her saree collection can give you cues for several occasions from lunch dates to weddings and more.

Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh: In a silver tone tissue saree, Keerty Suresh has won our hearts. Keerthy has donned a saree on multiple occasions and each time she has only made our heart skip a beat. If you are looking for a saree inspiration, head out to her social media for some cues, and we promise you won’t be left disappointed.

Image: Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan: Another South beauty who can totally win your heart in a saree is none other than Kamal Haasan’s daughter and actor, Shruti Haasan. She has time and again posted pictures of herself in a saree looking nothing but drop-dead gorgeous.

Image: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram