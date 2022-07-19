Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara, 7 South beauties who dazzled in a saree

    First Published Jul 19, 2022, 3:09 PM IST

    From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara, check out pictures of these actresses from down South donning a stunning saree.

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    When it comes to fashion, Indian actresses have always preferred to wear a saree over those gowns that come with dramatic thigh-high slits and more. Saree is undoubtedly the favourite traditional attire of Indian women. So, when it is about attending an awards night or a festival or simply wearing it for a promotional event, Indian actresses have won our hearts each time they have stepped out in a saree. Brining to you are seven actresses from the South film industry who have nailed their desi style by donning a saree.

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Whether is it about nailing a swimwear or dazzling in a saree when it comes to fashion, Samantha is always at the top of her game. The actor looks nothing less than a goddess of beauty, every single time she drapes a saree.

    ALSO READ: Hot Malayalam beauty Malavika Mohanan glitters in silver; puts ample cleavage on display

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Nayanthara: Not just her wedding saree but Nayanthara looks pretty in every saree that she has ever worn. The actor has a great collection of sarees, those that are perfect for casual day wear to even the ones that you can wear for a formal cocktail dinner.

    ALSO READ: Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda? Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor drop hints

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna: The ‘Pushpa’ actor looks like a mesmerising beauty in this ombre maroon saree. What looks like a silk saree, drapes perfectly on her body, making her look stylish and classy, as usual.

    Image: Pooja Hegde/Instagram

    Pooja Hegde: If looks could kill, Pooja would be behind the bars for every single time she draped a saree. The actor is an inspiration for many and her saree collection can give you cues for several occasions from lunch dates to weddings and more.

    Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

    Keerthy Suresh: In a silver tone tissue saree, Keerty  Suresh has won our hearts. Keerthy has donned a saree on multiple occasions and each time she has only made our heart skip a beat. If you are looking for a saree inspiration, head out to her social media for some cues, and we promise you won’t be left disappointed.

    Image: Shruti Haasan/Instagram

    Shruti Haasan: Another South beauty who can totally win your heart in a saree is none other than Kamal Haasan’s daughter and actor, Shruti Haasan. She has time and again posted pictures of herself in a saree looking nothing but drop-dead gorgeous.

    Image: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

    Malavika Mohanan: This Malayalam beauty does not look hot only in the slit gowns and more, but will make you skip your heartbeat in a saree too. Malavika loves to drape a saree every now and then, and her collection of the nine yards is something that you must follow if you also love sarees just as us.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here's what Samantha Ruth Prabhu said when Karan Johar asked about her marriage; Akshay Kumar shocked RBA

    Here's what Samantha Ruth Prabhu said when Karan Johar asked about her marriage; Akshay Kumar shocked

    Fans troll Amitabh Bachchan for his fashion draw comparisons with Ranveer Singh drb

    Fans troll Amitabh Bachchan for his fashion; draw comparisons with Ranveer Singh

    Exclusive: Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his equation with Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor RBA

    Exclusive: Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his equation with Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor and more

    After John Abraham Manushi Chhillar joins shoot for Dinesh Vijan Tehran drb

    After John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar joins shoot for Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Tehran’

    Days after Ponniyin Selvan teaser launch Mani Ratnam Rushed to Hospital for Covid symptoms drb

    Days after ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ teaser launch, Mani Ratnam Rushed to Hospital for Covid symptoms

    Recent Stories

    Factcheck Caste and religion are NOT new additions to armed forces recruitment application

    Factcheck: Caste and religion are NOT new additions to armed forces recruitment application

    Instagram to let users buy from small businesses directly via DMs Here s how it will work gcw

    Instagram to let users buy from small businesses directly via DMs; Here's how it will work

    Ukraine war: After Ghost of Kyiv, now 'Zaporizhzhia Avenger' sparks myth or reality 'superhero' debate snt

    Ukraine war: After Ghost of Kyiv, now 'Zaporizhzhia Avenger' sparks myth or reality 'superhero' debate

    When Urfi Javed was homeless slept in parks actress once wanted to quit and kill herself RBA

    When Urfi Javed was homeless, slept in parks; actress once wanted to ‘quit and kill herself’

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to marry in February 2023? Here is what the latest reports say-ayh

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to marry in February 2023? Here's what the latest reports say

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon