    'Godzilla Minus One' LEAKED: 2024 Oscar-winning film OUT for free download hours after OTT release

    Godzilla Minus One Leaked: The film was pirated online hours after being released on Netflix. It was released in theatres on November 3, 2023, and then on OTT within seven months, only to be pirated online hours after.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 5:35 PM IST

    Godzilla Minus One Leaked: In an unexpected turn of events, the Godzilla Minus One film has leaked online hours after its premiere. The film was released in theatres on November 3, 2023, and then on OTT within seven months, only to be pirated online hours after.

    Earlier this year, Godzilla Minus One became the first Godzilla picture to get an Academy Award in 70 years. Made on a modest budget of USD 15 million, it grossed USD 115 million at the global box office. The film is currently available on Netflix. Amazon, Apple iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft also offer a subtitled version for rent or buy. Here are 5 reasons to see the newest film in the Godzilla franchise:

    Also Read: Sonali Bendre to Rhea Chakraborty: 6 actresses' who went to Jail

    Godzilla Minus One features Ryunosuke Kamiki as Kōichi Shikishima, Yuki Yamada as Shirō Mizushima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Ōishi, Kuranosuke Sasaki, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, and Sakura Ando in key roles.

    Also Read: Rameshwaram cafe: Anant Ambani, Radhika’s guest to South Indian food

    Godzilla Minus One Plot
    The film's narrative is based on the circumstances in Japan following World War II. It follows the story of a Kamikazi pilot who suffers from PTSD after sighting a Godzilla. Check out the teaser:

    It is now accessible on Netflix; users may subscribe to the OTT platform for just Rs. 149. The film is accessible in Japanese, but there are also dubbed versions in English, Hindi, and Tamil. 

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 5:35 PM IST
