Sonali Bendre to Rhea Chakraborty: 6 actresses' who went to Jail

Entertainment
Sonali Bendre was arrested in 2018 for hurting religious sentiments through her outfit.
Rhea Chakraborty was held by the Narcotics Control Bureau, related to drugs in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Rakhi Sawant was jailed after actress Sherlyn Chopra filed an FIR against her for using objectionable language.
In 2014, the police arrested Shweta Basu Prasad for being involved in a prostitution racket.
Payal Rohtagi was in prison for 9 days for her remarks on the Nehru-Gandhi family.
Sana Khan was arrested for threatening and assaulting a woman who leaked information about her love life.