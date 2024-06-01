 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Sonali Bendre to Rhea Chakraborty: 6 actresses' who went to Jail

Image credits: X

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre was arrested in 2018 for hurting religious sentiments through her outfit.

Image credits: social media

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty was held by the Narcotics Control Bureau, related to drugs in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Image credits: Instagram

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant was jailed after actress Sherlyn Chopra filed an FIR against her for using objectionable language.

Image credits: instagram

Shweta Basu Prasad

In 2014, the police arrested Shweta Basu Prasad for being involved in a prostitution racket.

Image credits: our own

Payal Rohtagi

Payal Rohtagi was in prison for 9 days for her remarks on the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Image credits: X

Sana Khan

Sana Khan was arrested for threatening and assaulting a woman who leaked information about her love life.

Image credits: Sana Khan instagram
