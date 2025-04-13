user
YouTube launches new AI music-making tool for creators | Here's how it works

YouTube has launched an AI-powered Music Assistant tool that generates free background music for videos, helping creators avoid copyright issues. The tool, accessible through Creator Music, allows users to input prompts and generate custom music tracks.

ANI |Published: Apr 13, 2025, 4:31 PM IST

YouTube has launched a new AI-powered tool that generates free background music for videos, allowing creators to avoid copyright claims. The feature, demonstrated on the Creator Insider channel, enables users to input prompts like "uplifting and motivational music for a workout montage" and generates multiple tracks for review and download, as per The Verge.

The Music Assistant tool is part of YouTube's Creator Music beta section. Creators can access the tool and enter prompts to generate music that fits their video's tone and style. The tool is being rolled out gradually to users with access to Creator Music, as per The Verge. YouTube's Music Assistant is one of several AI music-generating tools available.

Other companies, such as Stability AI and Meta, have developed similar tools that can create background audio and synthesize sounds using prompts. YouTube has explored AI music generation in other ways, including a music remixer that lets users "restyle" popular songs for Shorts and Dream Track, which allows users to hum songs and turn them into music tracks in the style of participating artists. 

Here’s how it works:

Creators who have access to Creator Music will now see a new tab called Music Assistant. Inside this, there’s a text box where you can type in the kind of music you’re looking for. You can mention the mood, instruments, or the type of video you’re making — like “happy acoustic tune for a travel vlog” or “dramatic orchestral background for a short film.” If you’re not sure what to write, YouTube also suggests some prompts to help you get started.

Once you enter your idea, the AI quickly generates some music tracks for you. You can then download them and use them in your videos.

