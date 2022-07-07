Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ star Ayesha Singh oozes glamour in plunging neckline blouse; pics inside

    Actor Ayesha Singh’s latest photoshoot pictures show her gracefully donning a pastel blue lehenga choli with a plunging neckline.

    Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh oozes glamour in plunging neckline blouse pics inside drb
    (Image: Ayesha Singh/Instagram)

    Actor Ayesha Singh aka ‘Sai’ has become a household name since the time she starred in the television serial ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’. One of the two female protagonists of the show, Ayesh plays the role of ‘Dr Sai Virat Chavhan’, an aspiring doctor who was married young to an IPS office due to an unfortunate situation.

    Since the time the serial went on air, Ayesha Singh gained massive popularity in the television world. The actor shares a whopping fan following of 1.19 million followers on Instagram. She often posts pretty pictures and adorable reels on her social media.

    

    On Thursday, Ayesha Singh shared some latest pictures of herself in a pastel blue lehenga choli. The actor looked stunning in the Indian ensemble as she posed for a magazine photoshoot.

    The pastel lehenga has intricate detailing in white all over it with a border in golden. The choli or the blouse for the lehenga had sequenced work on it in gold and tints of pastel blue. It came with a ‘v-shaped' plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage.

    

    Ayesha Singh used the matching odhni of the lehenga as a cape, while she kept her open. To accessorise her look, she opted for a matching golden choker set and a thick gold bracelet on one of her hands. For the make-up, she chose smoky black eyes and mauve lips, with a complete soft look on her face.

    Meanwhile, as far as the show is concerned, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s male protagonist ‘Virat Chavhan’ is expected to make Pakhi the surrogate mother of his and Sai’s child. He takes the decision without keeping Sai in a loop, which is what will lead to troubles in their married life. There are also reports regarding the show’s plot that suggest Sai may leave Virat and his house after this, following which, the serial will take a leap. It will then show Pakhi as the mother of Virat’s daughter ‘Savi’. Virat will then consider marrying Pakhi for their daughter’s sake.

