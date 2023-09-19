Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Adipurush themed idol goes viral on social media

    Ganesh idols inspired by "Adipurush" have gained significant popularity, captivating the imagination of those who witness them. The fans are sharing photos of these unique idols on various social media platforms

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing. Pandals are set up to welcome devotees. However, this year's festival turns out on a cinematic twist, as a tribute to Prabhas' film "Adipurush" has become a notable highlight. Ganesh idols inspired by "Adipurush" have gained significant popularity, captivating the imagination of those who witness them.

    The fans are sharing photos of these unique idols on various social media platforms. "Adipurush," which also features Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is a mythological drama that generated considerable buzz, for mixed reasons. The film faced criticism for its dialogues and did not quite meet expectations at the box office.

    Directed by Om Raut, "Adipurush" is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayan. In this cinematic endeavor, Prabhas portrays the role of Lord Ram, while Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan assume the characters of Janaki and Lankesh, respectively. Despite the film's reception, it remains a topic of discussion and interest among cinema enthusiasts and devotees celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year

     

    Meanwhile, famous South celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Dhanush, Ram Charan, and several others took to their social media platforms to document their experiences during the festival. They shared heartfelt messages, along with photographs, seeking the blessings and wisdom of Lord Ganesha.

    Meanwhile our Bollywood celebrities are also joining in the celebrations with great enthusiasm. Among the many stars participating in the festivities, Ananya Panday, the actress known for her role in "Dream Girl 2," shared glimpses of her own celebration at home. Meanwhile, Sonu Sood was seen bringing Lord Ganesha into his home, and Tusshar Kapoor marked the holy occasion by celebrating with his son, Laksshay.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 5:03 PM IST
