Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sai Pallavi: Know the educational degrees of these 9 South Indian actresses

    Most superstars leave school or college early to pursue their careers in the film business. However, many people enter the world of film after finishing school. Here is a list of some famous South Indian actresses with their education- By Anushri Bokade

    From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sai Pallavi: Know the educational degrees of these 9 South Indian actresses ARB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 8, 2023, 6:21 PM IST

    Let's check out these famous actresses from the South and their educational qualifications.

    Anushka Shetty: one of the highest-paid actresses and models, Anushka Shetty is primarily known for Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2. She graduated from Mount Carmel College in Bangalore with a Bachelor of Computer Applications degree. 

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu: The extremely famous actress who has made her name in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She went to Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School. Family Man fame graduated from Stella Maris College in Chennai with a Commerce degree.

    Rakul Preet Singh: The extremely famous actress was pursuing her modelling career while still in college. She attended Army School in Delhi and graduated from Jesus and Mary College with a BSc (Hons) in Mathematics.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

    Rashmika Mandanna: Rashmika Mandanna went to Coorg Public School in Kodagu. The Pushpa actress has completed her education with a four-year journalism, English Literature and Psychology certification from M. S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce.

    Shruti Hassan: This talented actress has worked in various South and Hindi movies. Renowned actress, model and playback singer attended Lady Andal School in Chennai and completed her graduation from St. Andrew’s College with a degree in Psychology (Mumbai).

    Sai Pallavi: Famous actress and dancer have performed in many Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam movies. The actress and dancer completed most of her education in Coimbatore. In 2016, she earned an Mbbs degree from Georgia’s Tbilisi State Medical College.

    Keerthy Suresh: This talented actress graduated from Pearl Academy with a Fashion Designing degree. She was also part of a four-month exchange programme in Scotland. After that, she also finished a two-month internship in London. 

    Nayanthara: “Lady superstar of South Indian Cinema” earned a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Marthoma College in Thiruvalla. She also made it to the Forbes India “Celebrity 100” list in 2018.

    Tamannah Bhatia: Multitalented actress completed her education with a Bachelor’s degree from National College Mumbai through distance learning. She started her acting career in 2005 when she was 15 years old with the movie “Chand Sa Roshan Chehra”.

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 6:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal bans 'The Kerala Story', BJP claims DMK abuse of power in Tamil Nadu

    West Bengal bans 'The Kerala Story', BJP claims DMK conspiracy in Tamil Nadu

    Shubman Gill is now Spider-man! Batter becomes 1st cricketer to lend voice for Hollywood movie - WATCH snt

    Shub-man is now Spider-man! Batter becomes 1st cricketer to lend voice for Hollywood movie - WATCH

    Urfi Javed slams Madhuri Dixit's event team; here's why vma

    Urfi Javed slams Madhuri Dixit's event team; here's why

    Lal Salaam: Witness RajiniKanth's never-seen-before intense avatar as Moideen Bhai vma

    Lal Salaam: Witness RajiniKanth's never-seen-before intense avatar as Moideen Bhai

    pro-wrestling WWE: Cody Rhodes to Edge - Check out the 12 competitors for new World Heavyweight Championship tournament-ayh

    WWE: Cody Rhodes to Edge - Check out the 12 competitors for new World Heavyweight Championship tournament

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 Mamata Banerjee asks people of the state not to vote for BJP gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Mamata Banerjee asks people of the state not to vote for BJP

    IPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma's form, death bowling concern for Mumbai ahead of tie against Bangalore

    Stone pelted for second time at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala anr

    Stone pelted for second time at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala

    Malaika Arora HOT Photos: Bollywood diva flaunts hourglass figure in bold red criss-cross pattern gown vma

    Malaika Arora HOT Photos: Bollywood diva flaunts hourglass figure in bold red criss-cross pattern gown

    West Bengal bans 'The Kerala Story', BJP claims DMK abuse of power in Tamil Nadu

    West Bengal bans 'The Kerala Story', BJP claims DMK conspiracy in Tamil Nadu

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon