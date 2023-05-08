From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sai Pallavi: Know the educational degrees of these 9 South Indian actresses

Most superstars leave school or college early to pursue their careers in the film business. However, many people enter the world of film after finishing school. Here is a list of some famous South Indian actresses with their education- By Anushri Bokade

Let's check out these famous actresses from the South and their educational qualifications.

Anushka Shetty: one of the highest-paid actresses and models, Anushka Shetty is primarily known for Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2. She graduated from Mount Carmel College in Bangalore with a Bachelor of Computer Applications degree.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: The extremely famous actress who has made her name in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She went to Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School. Family Man fame graduated from Stella Maris College in Chennai with a Commerce degree.

Rakul Preet Singh: The extremely famous actress was pursuing her modelling career while still in college. She attended Army School in Delhi and graduated from Jesus and Mary College with a BSc (Hons) in Mathematics.

Rashmika Mandanna: Rashmika Mandanna went to Coorg Public School in Kodagu. The Pushpa actress has completed her education with a four-year journalism, English Literature and Psychology certification from M. S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce.

Shruti Hassan: This talented actress has worked in various South and Hindi movies. Renowned actress, model and playback singer attended Lady Andal School in Chennai and completed her graduation from St. Andrew’s College with a degree in Psychology (Mumbai).

Sai Pallavi: Famous actress and dancer have performed in many Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam movies. The actress and dancer completed most of her education in Coimbatore. In 2016, she earned an Mbbs degree from Georgia’s Tbilisi State Medical College.

Keerthy Suresh: This talented actress graduated from Pearl Academy with a Fashion Designing degree. She was also part of a four-month exchange programme in Scotland. After that, she also finished a two-month internship in London.

Nayanthara: “Lady superstar of South Indian Cinema” earned a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Marthoma College in Thiruvalla. She also made it to the Forbes India “Celebrity 100” list in 2018.

Tamannah Bhatia: Multitalented actress completed her education with a Bachelor’s degree from National College Mumbai through distance learning. She started her acting career in 2005 when she was 15 years old with the movie “Chand Sa Roshan Chehra”.