    Ponniyin Selvan 2: 7 things to know before watching multi-starrer historical period drama film

    After the blockbuster response for the first part, the second installment, Ponniyin Selvan 2, is gearing up for grand release on April 28.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    Noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan, made in two parts, is one of the biggest movies from the South. After the blockbuster response for the first part, the second installment, Ponniyin Selvan 2, is gearing up for grand release on April 28. 

    The audiences are thrilled to watch the sequel after the intense and cliff-hanging first part. If you plan to watch the sequel this Friday, check out these seven intriguing things behind the original idea and related unheard details of the film Ponniyin Selvan 2.

    1. Ponniyin Selvan 2 will give audiences a bigger picture compared to the first one. The Ponniyin Selvan film trilogy franchise is based on and inspired by Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel based on the life of Raja Raja Chozhan. With a screenplay written by Mani Ratnam, Jeyamohan, and Kumaravel, the first film, set in the 10th century, shows how a power struggle between different branches of the ruling Chola family started causing violent rifts.

    2. In 1985, known actor MGR aka M G Ramachandran, bought the rights of Ponniyin Selvan to make a film. But before he began shooting, the legendary star could not work on the film, as he met with an accident. Despite renewing the rights for four years, he could not work on the film and finally shelved it.

    3. Next up, Kamal Haasan bought the rights and worked with director Mani Ratnam to make the film. The director revealed he worked on the first draft but could not take it further as the project did not make financial sense.

    4. Four years back in 2019, finally, Mani Ratnam made his dream project come true with the funding of Lyca Productions. This film began as a stand-alone film with a budget of Rs 500 crore. Later,  it got split into two parts.

    5.  The second much-awaited magnum opus Tamil drama film, Ponniyin Selvan 2, would dive much deeper into the story. It would give fans a glimpse of the changing power dynamics that led to the Cholas becoming the most successful and strongest empire on the continent and one of the most thriving and long-reigning in Indian history.

    6. Ponniyin Selvan, based on the Chola kings, are regarded highly as a visionary for their civilization efforts and good administration. The Cholas constructed well-designed drainage systems, tanks, step wells, and temples like Thanjavur Brihadeeswara Temple, Airavatesvara Temple, and Gangaikonda Temple, which mark the historic ruling and administration of the Cholas.

    7. While casting for Ponniyin Selvan in 2019, Mani Ratnam initially considered Mahesh Babu and Thalapathy Vijay for the roles of Arunmozhi Varman and Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan. But, they both reportedly rejected playing the characters in the film. Jayam Ravi and Karthi are playing the roles.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 releases on April 28, 2023. Ponniyin Selvan 2 features an apt ensemble star cast with big names like Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Prabhu, R Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and Radhakrishnan Parthiban in pivotal roles. Mani Ratnam's magnum opus will be released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
