Ponniyin Selvan 2: Makers break silence after song Veera Veera embroiled in plagiarism; know details

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 3, 2023, 1:14 PM IST

    Veera Veera, a song composed by music legend and singer AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan 2, has been caught in a plagiarism row. It happened after Dhrupad singer Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar alleged that the tune was illegally copied and lifted from his father and uncle’s Shiva stuti.

    Surprisingly, these allegations got vehemently denied by the Ponniyin Selvan 2 filmmakers, i.e. Madras Talkies. Ponniyin Selvan 2 released in theatres recently, has been helmed by eminent filmmaker Mani Ratnam. 

    Ponniyi Selvan 2, the historical period drama film, stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and many others. Also, the Ponniyin Selvan films trilogy by Mani Ratnam is based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy's iconic novel of the same name.

    As per reports in an entertainment portal, Madras Talkies rejected the allegations. The said production house affirmed that Veera Veera was not a copy of the Dagar Brothers' composition. The makers also clearly highlighted that Wasifuddin claiming that the song, Veera Veera, has gotten copied via a copyright claim is unjust and totally misinterpreted.

    Makers revealed and also claimed that Wasifuddin is doing this allegedly for monetary gains & publicity. Madras Talkies further asserted that Veera Veera is a traditional composition created by Narayana Panditacharyain in the 13th century.

    According to the report, Wasifuddin sent a letter to music legend A.R. Rahman. In the letter, he claims that the composition almost got lifted for the film. His letter mentions, "I wish Madras Talkies and Mr. Rahman had taken permission, as I would have never said no. But doing it like this for massive commercial gains is very problematic. This composition has been lifted and sung in the same taandav style. The only difference is the arrangement of the piece."

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 1:13 PM IST
