Rajasthan: All 14 vigilance officials rescued safely after lift malfunction in copper mine

As the group prepared to ascend from the mine, a critical rope within the shaft, commonly referred to as the 'cage,' snapped, leaving all fourteen individuals stranded underground.

A tense situation was witnessed in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district as fourteen officials and members of a vigilance team from the PSU Hindustan Copper Limited found themselves trapped in the Kohlihan mine. It is reportedly said that the incident took place on Tuesday (May 14) night when a vertical shaft, essential for transporting personnel, collapsed suddenly.

Located approximately 108 km from the state capital Jaipur, the mine quickly became the center of a dramatic rescue operation. The vigilance team, along with senior officials of the state-owned company, had been conducting an inspection when disaster struck.

PoK unrest: 3 killed in firing, teargas shelling by security forces, slogans raised during funeral (WATCH)

As the group prepared to ascend from the mine, a critical rope within the shaft, commonly referred to as the 'cage,' snapped, leaving all fourteen individuals stranded underground.

However, swift action ensued as rescue teams mobilised promptly to assist those trapped. With the aid of a ladder, emergency responders managed to extract all individuals from the mine safely.

Speaking to a news agency, Shishram, a nursing staff member from Jhunjhunu Government Hospital, shared insights into the aftermath, saying that while some individuals sustained fractures in their hands and legs, all were fortunately safe. However, three of the trapped individuals suffered severe injuries, calling for urgent medical attention.

Dr. Pravin Sharma from the same hospital confirmed the successful rescue, assuring that all individuals were accounted for. "Three of them were in serious condition and have been referred to Jaipur for further treatment," he added.

'Swati Maliwal's life under threat': Ex-husband makes shocking claim; asks Sanjay Singh to stop acting (WATCH)

Upon learning of the incident, Khetri MLA Dharmpal Gurjar promptly arrived at the site to assess the situation and extend assistance to the affected individuals.

Taking to X, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma pledged full support and resources for the ongoing relief and rescue efforts.

"The concerned officials have been instructed to immediately reach the spot and speed up the relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help and health facilities to the affected people," he assured.

Latest Videos