Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajasthan: All 14 vigilance officials rescued safely after lift malfunction in copper mine

    As the group prepared to ascend from the mine, a critical rope within the shaft, commonly referred to as the 'cage,' snapped, leaving all fourteen individuals stranded underground.

    Rajasthan All 14 vigilance officials rescued safely after lift malfunction in copper mine AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 15, 2024, 8:47 AM IST

    A tense situation was witnessed in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district as fourteen officials and members of a vigilance team from the PSU Hindustan Copper Limited found themselves trapped in the Kohlihan mine. It is reportedly said that the incident took place on Tuesday (May 14) night when a vertical shaft, essential for transporting personnel, collapsed suddenly.

    Located approximately 108 km from the state capital Jaipur, the mine quickly became the center of a dramatic rescue operation. The vigilance team, along with senior officials of the state-owned company, had been conducting an inspection when disaster struck.

    PoK unrest: 3 killed in firing, teargas shelling by security forces, slogans raised during funeral (WATCH)

    As the group prepared to ascend from the mine, a critical rope within the shaft, commonly referred to as the 'cage,' snapped, leaving all fourteen individuals stranded underground.

    However, swift action ensued as rescue teams mobilised promptly to assist those trapped. With the aid of a ladder, emergency responders managed to extract all individuals from the mine safely.

    Speaking to a news agency, Shishram, a nursing staff member from Jhunjhunu Government Hospital, shared insights into the aftermath, saying that while some individuals sustained fractures in their hands and legs, all were fortunately safe. However, three of the trapped individuals suffered severe injuries, calling for urgent medical attention.

    Dr. Pravin Sharma from the same hospital confirmed the successful rescue, assuring that all individuals were accounted for. "Three of them were in serious condition and have been referred to Jaipur for further treatment," he added.

    'Swati Maliwal's life under threat': Ex-husband makes shocking claim; asks Sanjay Singh to stop acting (WATCH)

    Upon learning of the incident, Khetri MLA Dharmpal Gurjar promptly arrived at the site to assess the situation and extend assistance to the affected individuals.

    Taking to X, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma pledged full support and resources for the ongoing relief and rescue efforts.

    "The concerned officials have been instructed to immediately reach the spot and speed up the relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help and health facilities to the affected people," he assured.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 8:47 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PoK unrest: 3 killed in firing, teargas shelling by security forces, slogans raised during funeral (WATCH) snt

    PoK unrest: 3 killed in firing, teargas shelling by security forces, slogans raised during funeral (WATCH)

    Swati Maliwal life under threat': Ex-husband makes shocking claim; asks Sanjay Singh to stop acting (WATCH) snt

    'Swati Maliwal's life under threat': Ex-husband makes shocking claim; asks Sanjay Singh to stop acting (WATCH)

    MHA warns against blackmail, 'digital arrest' by cybercriminals impersonating law enforcement official gcw

    MHA warns against blackmail, 'digital arrest' by cybercriminals posing as law enforcement officials

    CM will take strict action': AAP admits Arvind Kejriwal's aide misbehaved with Swati Maliwal (WATCH) gcw

    'CM will take strict action': AAP admits Arvind Kejriwal's aide misbehaved with Swati Maliwal (WATCH)

    Karnataka Techie-turned-model farmer suffers Rs 45 lakh loss as 17,000 fish die due to heatwave snt

    Karnataka: Techie-turned-model farmer suffers Rs 45 lakh loss as 17,000 fish die due to heatwave

    Recent Stories

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Meryl Streep accepted the prestigious Palme d'Or; gets thunderous standing ovation ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Meryl Streep accepted the prestigious Palme d'Or; gets thunderous standing ovation

    New petrol, diesel price announced on May 15: Check rates here AJR

    New petrol, diesel price announced on May 15: Check rates here

    Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 7 best movies of the 'Dhak Dhak Girl' RKK

    Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 7 best movies of the 'Dhak Dhak Girl'

    Football Manchester City inches closer to fourth consecutive Premier League title with gritty win over Tottenham osf

    Manchester City inches closer to fourth consecutive Premier League title with gritty win over Tottenham

    Tennis Novak Djokovic reveals 'favourite' family time activity amidst Australian Open interview osf

    Novak Djokovic reveals 'favourite' family time activity amidst Australian Open interview

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon