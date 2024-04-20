Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Firing at Salman Khan's house: Ghaziabad man arrested for booking cab under Lawrence Bishnoi's name

    Salman Khan House Firing: Police investigation revealed that the accused identified as Rohit Tyagi is a 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad had booked the cab in the name of gangster Bishnoi as a prank

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

    On Friday (April 20), the Mumbai police arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of booking a cab in the name of criminal Lawrence Bishnoi from the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The perpetrator, identified as Rohit Tyagi by the Mumbai police, is a 20-year-old male from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

    The accused had reportedly reserved a taxi in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi from Galaxy Apartment, the residence of actor Salman Khan, to the Bandra Police Station, according to the police, as reported by the news agency ANI.

    “When the cab driver reached Galaxy Apartment at Salman Khan’s house and asked the watchman there about the booking, the watchman who was stunned at first, immediately informed about the booking to the nearby Bandra Police Station,” cops said.

    A case was registered against the accused, following which the police arrested him from Ghaziabad. In response to the complaint, the Bandra Police interrogated the taxi driver and traced the online bookinger's information.

    An additional police investigation unveiled that the defendant had fraudulently reserved the taxi in the name of the gangster Bishnoi. After the accused was charged with a crime, he was apprehended by the police from Ghaziabad.

