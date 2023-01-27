Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fashion designer Masaba Gupta gets married to Satyadeep Misra

    It is a special day for the renowned fashion designer. Known for redefining fashion trends, a well-renowned name in the Bollywood industry, Masaba Gupta has got hitched again.

    Fashion designer Masaba Gupta gets married to Satyadeep Mishra vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

    It is a good day indeed. After we witnessed the dreamy weddings of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, and recently Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, the globally renowned Indian fashion designer and icon Masaba Gupta has got hitched again. Masaba married the love of her life, rising Bollywood star Satyadeep Misra.

    It was a small and private ceremony with only their closest friends and families. Known for the hit Netflix series Masaba Masaba and its season 2 that created waves in India, Masaba Gupta marrying again is not surprising in Bollywood. She took to her Instagram handle and posted two pictures. In both pics, Masaba looked stunning in a pink and golden lehenga choli with gold jewelry enhancing her bridal look. Her husband-actor Satyadeep Misra looked dapper in a white sherwani with golden detailing work on it.

    ALSO READ: Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns over Rs 235 crore globally

    Masaba's caption for the post read, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here is a toast to many lifetimes of love, peace, stability, and laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

    Many b-town celebs congratulated her on this happiest news. Athiya Shetty wrote, "Congratulations!!." Ayushmann Khurrana added, "Congratulations" with heart emojis. Zahan Kapoor shared, "Woop Woop" with a hands up and heart emoji. Sonam Nair wrote, "Best decision ever!! (To marry each other, I mean, but also to let Sattu do the part with a broken leg!) lots of love!!!." Sophie Choudhry adds, "Masuuuuu, this is so wonderful! Congrats to you both! All the love and happiness in the world." Global pan-Indian superstar Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, adds, "Omg. This is such great news, congratulations, Soooooo happy," with hugs and heart emoji.

    ALSO READ: Republic Day: From RRR to Mission Majnu, iconic Bollywood films which celebrate patriotic spirit

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns over Rs 235 crore globally vma

    Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns over Rs 235 crore globally

    Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan review Pathaan, write a sweet note for Shah Rukh Khan vma

    Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan review Pathaan, write a sweet note for Shah Rukh Khan

    Republic Day: From Aye Watan to Mera Rang De, iconic Bollywood songs that should be on your playlist vma

    Republic Day: From Aye Watan to Mera Rang De, iconic Bollywood songs that should be on your playlist

    Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi drop new poster of their film; fans hail, 'Munna Bhai circuit ke sath' vma

    Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi drop new poster of their film; fans hail, 'Munna Bhai circuit ke sath'

    Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui about to make his big Tollywood debut with Saindhav ? Here's what we know vma

    Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui about to make his big Tollywood debut with Saindhav ? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic father to skip semis after row for posing with Pro-Vladimir Putin supporters-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic's father to skip semis after row for posing with Pro-Putin supporters

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Title eludes Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna in last Grand Slam; social media lauds incredible career-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: Title eludes Mirza-Bopanna in last Grand Slam; social media lauds incredible career

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 live updates PM modi addresses students teachers gcw

    6th Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Hard work or smart work, what's important?' PM Modi answers

    Pakistani rupee plummets to record low as IMF bailout urgency grows gcw

    Pakistani rupee plummets to record low as IMF bailout urgency grows

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Hopefully, I am good to go now - Ravindra Jadeja after seven-for against Tamil Nadu-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Hopefully, I am good to go now' - Ravindra Jadeja after seven-for against Tamil Nadu

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon