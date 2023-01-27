Fashion designer Masaba Gupta gets married to Satyadeep Misra

It is a special day for the renowned fashion designer. Known for redefining fashion trends, a well-renowned name in the Bollywood industry, Masaba Gupta has got hitched again.

It is a good day indeed. After we witnessed the dreamy weddings of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, and recently Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, the globally renowned Indian fashion designer and icon Masaba Gupta has got hitched again. Masaba married the love of her life, rising Bollywood star Satyadeep Misra.

It was a small and private ceremony with only their closest friends and families. Known for the hit Netflix series Masaba Masaba and its season 2 that created waves in India, Masaba Gupta marrying again is not surprising in Bollywood. She took to her Instagram handle and posted two pictures. In both pics, Masaba looked stunning in a pink and golden lehenga choli with gold jewelry enhancing her bridal look. Her husband-actor Satyadeep Misra looked dapper in a white sherwani with golden detailing work on it.

Masaba's caption for the post read, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here is a toast to many lifetimes of love, peace, stability, and laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!."

Many b-town celebs congratulated her on this happiest news. Athiya Shetty wrote, "Congratulations!!." Ayushmann Khurrana added, "Congratulations" with heart emojis. Zahan Kapoor shared, "Woop Woop" with a hands up and heart emoji. Sonam Nair wrote, "Best decision ever!! (To marry each other, I mean, but also to let Sattu do the part with a broken leg!) lots of love!!!." Sophie Choudhry adds, "Masuuuuu, this is so wonderful! Congrats to you both! All the love and happiness in the world." Global pan-Indian superstar Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, adds, "Omg. This is such great news, congratulations, Soooooo happy," with hugs and heart emoji.

