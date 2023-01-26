Republic Day: From RRR to Mission Majnu, iconic Bollywood films which celebrate patriotic spirit

To make this 74th Republic Day more memorable and unforgettable, here is a list of four iconic Bollywood films that should be on the watch list of everyone which invokes a feeling of nationalism and patriotic spirit deep inside every Indian citizen.

Image: RRR, Raazi, Mission Majnu / Trailer

On January 26, India marks the celebration of its 74th Republic Day. And every citizen of India is filled with pride and patriotic spirit. What better than a varied palette of Bollywood films to uplift the mood? As Republic Day also marks a national Holiday for all, if you want to feel the 'josh' and celebrate the valor of our freedom fighters, here are the four best bollywood films that you should watch this Republic Day. ALSO READ: Mission Majnu on Netflix: 5 reasons to watch Sidharth Malhotra - Rashmika Mandanna starrer film

Image: Instagram

1. RRR (2022): SS Rajamouli directed period drama film, RRR is making the nation proud with coveted awards, global acclaim, and Oscars 2023 nominations. RRR got released in March 2022. The global pan-Indian hit period drama stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan as freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

Image: Raazi official trailer / Youtube

2. Raazi (2018): Raazi starring Alia Bhatt as Sehmat is a critically acclaimed award-winning Bollywood film. It was adapted from a true story to the screens about a young girl. She (Sehmat) gets sent to Pakistan in 1971 as an undercover agent to extract any information she could. It is the journey of an ordinary Indian girl in extraordinary circumstances. Sehmat is a trained officer who goes to any lengths to collate information about the imminent India-Pakistan war.

Image: Mission Majnu Official Trailer / Netflix India Youtube

3. Mission Majnu (Netflix, 2023): Mission Majnu is a story of the intelligent and cunning detective Amandeep Singh, who gets appointed as an undercover RAW agent by a senior Indian officer. Amandeep is a die-hard Indian who fakes marrying a Pakistani girl (Rashmika Mandanna). He does this to not get into the suspicious eyes of the terrorists who are planning to do a bomb blast in India.

Image: Shershaah Official Trailer / Netflix Youtube

4. Shershaah (Netflix, 2021): Shershaah is the true story of a PVC awardee brave Indian soldier, Capt. Vikram Batra. It is about his courage which remains eternal and his memorable journey in the Indian psyche. His contributions count as blessings in India's win over the enemy in the Kargil War of 1999.

Pathaan