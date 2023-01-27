Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns over Rs 235 crore globally

Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Its box office performance stunned all the critics and fans better than expected on opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs.

Fans arrived in huge numbers at the theatres for early morning shows. They all brought big posters and cakes, and even burst crackers outside the theatres. Shows for Pathaan got increased due to high demand. Pathaan has set the box office on fire as expected. On Day 2, January 26, the film reached the vicinity of Rs 70 crores in India. Meanwhile, it crossed Rs 235 crores worldwide.

According to the early trends, the film earned around Rs 70 crore on Day 2 in India. The Siddharth Anand directorial clocked an occupancy of 65 percent. Meanwhile, the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions put in another Rs 2 to 3 crore to the total. The total worldwide box office collection of Pathaan stood over Rs 100 crore on Day 1.

According to renowned trade analyst Ramesh Bala, "#Pathaan crosses ₹ 235 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 2 days.."

Ramesh Bala also tweeted, "#Pathaan out of the world ₹ 70 Crs Nett is expected for Hindi Day 2 in India A never before record by a big distance.. Early estimates.."

