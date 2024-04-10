Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham surpasses Vineeth Sreenivasan's Varshangalkku Shesham in advance booking

    The Malayalam movies Varshangalkku Shesham and Aavesham will hit theatres on April 11. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham has surpassed Vineeth Sreenivasan's directorial Varshangalkku Shesham in advance bookings.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

    The advance booking of Malayalam movies Varshangalkku Shesham and Aavesham started on Saturday. The movie Varshangalkku Shesham starring Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan will hit theatres on April 11. At the same time, the movie Aavesham starring Fahadh Fasil will hit on the same day. The movie has surpassed Vineeth Sreenivasan's directorial and collected Rs 70 lakhs from advance sales.  

    Meanwhile, according to film industry tracker Southwood, Aavesham has taken the lead in booking. The movie has surpassed Vineeth Sreenivasan's directorial and collected Rs 70 lakhs from advance sales.  

    The movie revolves around a group of college students who find themselves in a predicament, aided by a local goon. The storyline bears similarities to "Romancham" and is reportedly inspired by real-life events.

    The movie also stars Manzoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidhyarthu, Sajin Gopu, Hipzster, Pooja Mohanraj, Neeraja Rajendran, Sreejith Nair and Thankam Mohan in the lead roles. Sameer Thahir takes charge of cinematography, while Vivek Harshan oversees the editing process. The music is composed by Sushin Shyam, with lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

    Meanwhile, the movie Varshangalkku Shesham revolves around the friendship between Murali (Pranav) and Venu (Dhyan), who both want to be successful performers in movies, which is highlighted in the trailer. They move to Kodambakkam to follow their aspirations, but they soon learn about the hard reality of the business. As one of them becomes well-known, the other finds it difficult to succeed, which strains their relationship.
     

