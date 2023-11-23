Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna hails 'Animal' role as her best so far, opens up on working with Ranbir Kapoor

Rashmika Mandanna said that her 'Animal' character is the best she has done so far and gave all the credit to Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film's director.

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol are busy promoting their upcoming film 'Animal' and conducted a trailer launch event in Delhi on Thursday. The launch was kept for the media and was followed by a press conference. While the Q&A session began, Rashmika was asked about her role in the film and if it was her best act so far to which she replied. "Yes".

Rashmika Mandanna on her Animal role

Rashmika said that her 'Animal' character is the best she has done so far and gave all the credit to Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film's director. She said, "I really have to give it to Sandeep because don't think I have seen myself doing a character like this and Sandeep got it out of me. Ranbir is such an intense performer so if one has to share the screen with him, means you have to be good enough."

Rashmika Mandanna on working with Ranbir Kapoor

Rashmika said that Ranbir Kapoor makes it very easy for his co-stars to work with him. "The first question he asked me was 'Do you want to rehearse before the scene? Or do you want to roll in directly?' I have worked in so many films and till now no one has asked me this question," she stated. She mentioned that with Ranbir's gesture, she released that when you rehearse with your co-actor the performance comes so naturally and so beautifully that the chemistry builds and conversation gets better.

Trailer

About 'Animal'

'Animal' is co-written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios. The film's cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri feature.

With a running time of 201 minutes, 'Animal' is one of the longest Indian films in recent memory and will be released on December 1, 2023. The plot revolves around a complicated relationship between a father and his son, Arjun Singh's (Ranbir Kapoor) love for his father, Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor). Balbir Singh, who is frequently away on business, is unable to appreciate the depth of his son's affection. Arjun Singh's ardent love and devotion for his father and family, ironically, causes friction among them.