    Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor reveals he took reference from Rishi Kapoor's personality for his 'Animal' role

    At the 'Animal' trailer launch in Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor discussed how his late father Rishi Kapoor's passionate and aggressive personality impacted his role in 'Animal'. 

    RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    It was time for the 'Animal' team to visit the capital city and unveil the film's trailer. Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, producer Bhushan Kumar, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga debuted the exciting trailer on Thursday at PVR Plaza, Connaught Place in Delhi. While the trailer was playing, members of the media in the audience screamed and applauded. During the press conference, Ranbir spoke about the reference he used to play his role in 'Animal'. 

    Rishi Kapoor's personality impacted Ranbir's role

    Ranbir said, "Whenever I met Sandeep, I always asked him to give me a reference. I have never heard or felt such violence or arrogance so I needed a reference so that I can keep that in mind and play my role. I think subconsciously I kept my father (Rishi Kapoor) in mind. The way he used to talk, he was a very passionate and aggressive man. So I tried to keep him in my mind and then play my role."

    The trailer

    About 'Animal' 

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga co-wrote, edited, and directed the action thriller film 'Animal'. The film is produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios. Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri feature in the film and is set to release on December 1, 2023.

    'Animal' is based on a problematic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of tremendous bloodshed in the underworld, which drives the son to turn into a savage psychopath.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 5:04 PM IST
