Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan’s next to be named in December

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Maddock Film’s untitled next, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, was wrapped up early this year, in January. In an exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable, producer Dinesh Vijan, Founder revealed that the film may get its title in December.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan would be sharing the screen space for the first time in Maddock Film’s untitled next. The film, which is reportedly a sequel to Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Luka Chuppi’, is yet to get a title. While the film’s shooting schedule was wrapped up early this year in January, the makers have not yet decided upon its title. However, a big update in this regard is on its way!

In an exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable, Dinesh Vijan, founder of Maddock Films, revealed that the title of the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer could be announced next month. “We have not yet announced the film’s title but an update in this regard could possibly be out in December,” said Vijan, who was here for the promotions of ‘Bhediya’, starring actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

Maddock’s untitled next, which has largely been shot in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Maheshwar, and Omkareshwar, is eyeing an early 2023 release. Speaking about this, Dinesh Vijan told this reporter: “We are aiming for the first quarter of the next year.”

Early this year, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan shared their first look from the film on Instagram. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film was shot in the old city area of Indore, including the Bada Rawla Palace, the residence of the Mandloi Zamindar family which once ruled the city, much before the reign of the Holkar family.

The film was shot for a little over one month in and around Indore. Talking about why he chose Indore as the location for the film, Dinesh Vijan said that they (the makers) want to bring out stories from the smaller cities to have a larger connection with the theatre-going audience. Interestingly, the city is also home to Vijan, whose mother was born here while his maternal side continues to reside in Indore, and owns a popular hotel in the city.

Meanwhile, ‘Bhediya’, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, alongside actors Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, and Paalin Kabak, will release in the theatres on Friday. The film, being the third installment of Vijan’s ‘horror-comedy universe’, also has a cameo of Shraddha Kapoor, showing a connection between ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Stree 2’.

