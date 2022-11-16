Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan TROLLED for lip-kissing daughter Aaradhya on her birthday

    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya, turned 11 years old on Wednesday, November 16. On her baby girl’s special day, Mommy Aish shared an adorable picture. However, trolls attacked the mother-daughter duo with some mean comments; here is why.

    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

    Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya, has turned a year older. She is celebrating her 11th birthday on Wednesday, November 16, and would soon enter her teenage years. Aaradhya, who is often spotted travelling with her mother to places and events, is a darling of her parents! To mark her special day, Aishwarya posted an adorable picture where she is seen planting a kiss on Aaradhya’s lips.

    Taking to the caption, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote: “❤️MY LOVE… MY LIFE… I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA ❤️🥰💖😍💝😘💗🤗💞💕.” The picture also shows a signage of the number 11 in the background, made using bright and pretty flowers.

    While most people dropped heartwarming comments on the picture of the mother-daughter duo, some could not keep themselves from trying to troll Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the lip kiss. While some people spoke about how kissing kids on their lips was not a part of the Indian culture, others tried to school the actor for not sharing such pictures on social media.

    ALSO READ: Here's why Sunny Leone has moved Kerala court

    However, all these trolls were shut down by fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Soon after some comments tried to troll the mother-daughter duo over the picture, many other users slammed the trolls for raising objections about a mother’s love.

    One of the users, who came out in support of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya, wrote: “Come on ppl just stop judging a mother and a daughters relationship.... It's just a kiss which means love and affection.... Stop giving ur bullshit comments... Think positive and spread love...!!!! ❤️❤️”

    ALSO READ: Grammy Nominations 2023: From ABBA to Adele, Harry Styles, check out the complete list of nominees

    “Honestly I just love this picture, i can recall my past, where I was used to kiss my mom lips because I thought I love her and i can kiss where ever i want because she is mom. No one can measure their love between mother and daughter. So stop judging you cringe people... So called ghatia soch se niklo.. there is no boundaries between mother and daughter, it's their choice how they can love each other... You guzz are no one to judge them,” wrote another user.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
