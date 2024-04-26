Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Leaders, people cast their votes [PHOTOS]

    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 2:47 PM IST

    The second phase of Lok Sabha elections is going on in India today. The voting in Kerala started at 7 am this morning.  All the leaders of the various parties registered their votes in their respective booths this morning.

    article_image1

    The second phase of Lok Sabha elections is going on in India today. The voting in Kerala started at 7 am this morning.  All the leaders of the various parties registered their votes in their respective booths this morning.

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan came to cast his vote at RC Amala Basic UP School and said that Kerala would give a historic victory to the LDF. He added that BJP will get zero seats this year.

     

    article_image2

    According to CPM state secretary MV Govindan, the Lok Sabha elections do not reflect the state government's assessment. He was talking to media persons after casting his vote in Taliparamba.

    article_image3

    Meanwhile, false voting and double hunting were caught in the morning in Pathanamthitta. UDF candidate Anto Antony came forward with a complaint that the lotus symbol on the voting machine was too big. The complaint is that the lotus symbol is too big and other symbols are blurred.

    article_image4

    Senior Congress leader AK Anthony told the media on his way back after voting at Jagathy UP School in Thiruvananthapuram that the LDF and BJP will collapse due to public anger and the Congress will win all the seats in Kerala. 
     

    article_image5

    Pannyan Raveendran, Thiruvananthapuram LDF candidate, stated that the polling is massive and people are thrilled. Pannyan stated that the people have a clear agenda, which is to bring down the current central government. People would blame Sasitaroor for 15 years of development standstill.

     

    article_image6

    Around 1202 candidates are seeking election in 88 constituencies in 13 states including Kerala. 15.88 crore voters will go to 1.67 lakh polling booths to decide who will be elected among them. 

    article_image7

    Around 4,553 flying squads, 5,371 static surveillance teams, 1,462 video surveillance teams and 877 video surveillance teams have been deployed for the second phase of elections. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: More political leaders to join BJP after June 4, says BJP state president K Surendran anr

    Kerala: More political leaders to join BJP after June 4, says BJP state president K Surendran

    LS Polls 2024: Kerala's capital currently in reverse gear; wish to take it forward, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar anr

    LS Polls 2024: Kerala's capital currently in reverse gear; wish to take it forward, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Kerala: Police registers case against 149 UDF workers for clash during kottikalasam in Karunagapalli rkn

    Kerala: Police registers case against 149 UDF workers for clash during kottikalasam in Karunagapalli

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan's principal secretary denied to vote after having two identity cards with same numbers rkn

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan's principal secretary denied to vote after having two identity cards

    Kerala: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for setting his wife on fire after argument in Mavelikkara rkn

    Kerala: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for setting his wife on fire after argument in Mavelikkara

    Recent Stories

    Korma to Shahi Paneer: 9 Indian dishes take spot in Taste Atlas' list of best stews in the world gcw

    Korma to Shahi Paneer: 9 Indian dishes take spot in Taste Atlas' list of best stews in the world

    What is online trading? 5 benefits YOU should know RBA

    What is online trading? 5 benefits YOU should know

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voters in remote Tripura region brave waters to cast vote in Phase 2 polls AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voters in remote Tripura region brave waters to cast vote in Phase 2 polls

    Sachin, Virat or Dhoni? Who is the richest Indian cricketer RKK

    Sachin, Virat or Dhoni? Who is the richest Indian cricketer

    Pavi Caretaker Review: Is Dileep's comedy movie worth watching or not? Read rkn

    Pavi Caretaker Review: Is Dileep's comedy movie worth watching or not? Read

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon