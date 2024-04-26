Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Leaders, people cast their votes [PHOTOS]

The second phase of Lok Sabha elections is going on in India today. The voting in Kerala started at 7 am this morning. All the leaders of the various parties registered their votes in their respective booths this morning.

The second phase of Lok Sabha elections is going on in India today. The voting in Kerala started at 7 am this morning. All the leaders of the various parties registered their votes in their respective booths this morning. CM Pinarayi Vijayan came to cast his vote at RC Amala Basic UP School and said that Kerala would give a historic victory to the LDF. He added that BJP will get zero seats this year.

According to CPM state secretary MV Govindan, the Lok Sabha elections do not reflect the state government's assessment. He was talking to media persons after casting his vote in Taliparamba.

Meanwhile, false voting and double hunting were caught in the morning in Pathanamthitta. UDF candidate Anto Antony came forward with a complaint that the lotus symbol on the voting machine was too big. The complaint is that the lotus symbol is too big and other symbols are blurred.

Senior Congress leader AK Anthony told the media on his way back after voting at Jagathy UP School in Thiruvananthapuram that the LDF and BJP will collapse due to public anger and the Congress will win all the seats in Kerala.



Pannyan Raveendran, Thiruvananthapuram LDF candidate, stated that the polling is massive and people are thrilled. Pannyan stated that the people have a clear agenda, which is to bring down the current central government. People would blame Sasitaroor for 15 years of development standstill.

Around 1202 candidates are seeking election in 88 constituencies in 13 states including Kerala. 15.88 crore voters will go to 1.67 lakh polling booths to decide who will be elected among them.

Around 4,553 flying squads, 5,371 static surveillance teams, 1,462 video surveillance teams and 877 video surveillance teams have been deployed for the second phase of elections.