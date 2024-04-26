PM Modi asks Indians to 'never forget, forgive' Congress for looting, weakening security & mocking culture

The video, a montage spanning 10 years of the UPA government, featured former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh engaging with Yasin Malik, a pro-Pakistan separatist leader and former president of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

In a sharp rebuke to the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 26) took to X, sharing a video that ignited a political firestorm. In the video captioned "Never ever forget. And never ever forgive Congress. For decades they looted people’s money, weakened India’s security and mocked our culture. NO LONGER!", PM Modi lashed out at the Congress, accusing them of decades-long malfeasance.

The video, a montage spanning 10 years of the UPA government, featured former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh engaging with Yasin Malik, a pro-Pakistan separatist leader and former president of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). The visuals resurrected contentious issues related to the Batla House encounter and Congress's hosting of Yasin Malik for talks on the Kashmir issue in 2006, during the party's tenure at the Centre.

Yasin Malik, currently in custody for his alleged involvement in funding terror activities in Kashmir, stands accused of perpetrating several heinous crimes on Indian soil. Among these accusations are the kidnapping of former Chief Minister Mufti Sayeed's daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed, and the murder of four Indian Air Force officers in January 1990, including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna.

The video further recalled the September 19, 2008, operation by the Delhi Police, during which Inspector Mohan Chandra Sharma lost his life in a gun battle with Indian Mujahideen terrorists Atif and Sajid.

Earlier, BJP President JP Nadda had also condemned the Congress and its allies for allegedly supporting anti-national elements and weakening the country's security. Nadda labeled this purported alliance as the "arrogant INDI alliance," urging people to reconsider their support for such forces.