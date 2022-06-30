Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor in bloody revenge saga with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria

Ek Villain Returns, the sequel to the 2008 film Ek Villain, is getting ready to hit theatres on July 29, 2022. The trailer was unveiled by the actors in Mumbai today. The ensemble cast debuted their first looks a few days ago, including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

The suspenseful trailer continues where it left off eight years ago when Riteish Deshmukh's portrayal of the serial murderer (Rakesh Mahadkar) was finished. The narrator describes a serial murderer (John Abraham) who kills young women who run away from unrequited boyfriends.

Also Read: '365 days without you', writes Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's 1st death anniversary

The two minutes, 42 second video continues with a love tale between Disha and John as well as a glimpse of Tara and Arjun's burgeoning romance. When Arjun learns that John killed the girls and caused them to fight, however, everything changes. We also see a sad Arjun when Tara dumps him. There are hazy boundaries between who is a messiah for one-sided lovers and who is the genuine villain, so it will be interesting to watch who prevails in the battle.

Yesterday, the creators unveiled a few brand-new Ek Villain Returns posters, which sparked widespread enthusiasm. The hot chemistry between Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria and John Abraham and Disha Patani is captured in these new posters. One of the posters shows Disha posing in a bikini while being held from behind by a shirtless John. Arjun and Tara can be seen riding a bike in another image. The trailer for Ek Villain Returns will be released tomorrow, June 30, along with the posters for the film.

Also Read: July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more

The creators of the first movie Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aamna Sharif, released posters honouring the series earlier on its eight-year filmversary.

The dark and dramatic teaser pictures set the standard for all the audience may expect in the upcoming multi-starrer, according to a source close to the project. The celebrity cast is shown as villainous avatars on the posters, along with the phrase "Heroes don't exist" and the iconic Ek Villain Returns smiling mask. Eight years after the first instalment, this Mohit Suri-directed project is racing toward a theatrical release. Ek Villain 2 is anticipated to have a melodic and fantastic soundtrack record that will leave the audience astonished like its precursor, combined with high-octane action sequences and big storyline twists.

The gripping franchise is getting ready for a July 29, 2022, theatrical premiere as the creators of Ek Villain Returns released its first look.