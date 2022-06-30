'365 days without you', writes Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's 1st death anniversary

On the first anniversary of her late husband Raj Kaushal's passing, Mandira Bedi, who frequently shares handwritten notes as images on Instagram, did the same in his honour.

It has been a year since the death of producer Ra j Kaushal. His wife Mandira Bedi also paid tribute to her late husband on social media. On the first anniversary of her husband Raj Kaushal's passing, Mandira, who wears her emotions on her sleeve, posted a devastating message on Instagram. For those who are unaware, Raj Kaushal suffered a sudden heart attack and died in 2021.

In honour of her late spouse, Mandira, who frequently uploads handwritten notes as images on Instagram, did the same. She wrote, "365 days without you," and drew a broken heart emoji. Mandira's post was flooded with kind words from her friends and fans.

Rhea Chakraborty commented a string of white heart emojis and wrote, "my love to you." Whereas, Neha Dhupia said, 'Love and strength..." Another comment by Devraj Sanyal read, "love you Mandy… I’m sure Raj watches over all of you. Big big love to u guys."

In the comment section of the post, many of Mandira’s industry friends and fans have sent love and condolences.

Since Raj Kaushal’s death, Mandira has every now and then, especially on special occasions shared about how she misses her husband. The actress often shares pictures and handwritten notes dedicated to Raj on her Instagram. Mandira and Raj got married on 14 February 1999. On the day in February this year, Mandira shared a couple of photos with Raj and wrote, “It would have been our 23rd Wedding Anniversary today #ValentinesDay.”



Raj Kaushal and Mandira were wed for 23 years before he passed away. The couple wed in 1999, and their son Vir was born in 2011. Tara, their 4-year-old daughter, was later adopted in 2020.

Mandira discussed finding strength in her kids following her husband's tragic death in a previous interview with PTI. "My inspiration to keep working, pushing, and achieving better," she stated. My kids are what drives me the most. I do everything I can for them. They give me the drive and motivation I need to keep going, live, and improve. They are the cause of my courage, my strength, and my ability to work and earn. I have a responsibility to raise children well.

Films like Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi were directed by Raj Kaushal. His most recent endeavour was the OTT juggernaut Amazon Prime Video's November 3 release of Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar. Vicky Arora, Mohan Agashe, Anuj Rampal, Manish Chaudhari, Swati Semwal, and Shishir Sharma all play significant parts in the criminal thriller.