Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Eager to walk beside him...' Samuthirakani on Thalapathy Vijay's political party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'

    During a recent media encounter at an event, actor-director Samuthirakani was asked to speak his thoughts on Thalapathy Vijay's newly formed political party.
     

    Eager to walk beside him... Samuthirakani on Thalapathy Vijay's political party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam' RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 9:20 AM IST

    Earlier last month, Thalapathy Vijay launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The actor stated that the party would run in the 2026 Tamil Nadu State Assembly elections. Following the announcement, numerous actors and celebrities sent their best wishes to Vijay. Another actor has now spoken out in favour of Vijay. Samuthirakani recently talked highly of Vijay, stating that he will back the Leo actor in his political debut.

    During a recent media encounter at an event, Samuthirakani was asked to express his thoughts on Thalapathy Vijay's newly founded political party. He said, "Vijay is a good man." Now that he has entered politics, he has my complete support. I'm eager to walk beside him. Although he did not contact me about the campaign, I will be pulling for him to win."

    Also Read: 'Bramayugam': 7 reasons to watch this Mammootty starrer folklore fantasy

    Meanwhile, Vijay announced the name of his political party while also revealing that he will be leaving filmmaking after finishing two projects. According to him, politics is a holy duty to the people rather than a mere career. I want to fully engage myself in politics for public service after finishing another film I've already committed to, without disrupting party activity. This is how I express my thanks and commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu."

    Samuthirakani began his career as an actor in the South cinema industry before branching out into filmmaking. He has been recognised for several outstanding films in Tamil and Telugu languages. His most recent directorial effort was Bro: The Avatar, which starred Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. He will now return to acting in his next film Ramam Raghavam, which is focused on the father-son connection.

    Also Read: Jacky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh visit Siddhivinayak temple ahead of their wedding

    Recently, the producers of the cinematic masterpiece released a gripping glimpse of Ramam Raghavam, leaving spectators fascinated. The portrayal of the father-son duo's deep emotions, as well as their enduring love for one other, won the Internet over. Ramam Raghavam is directed by the multi-talented Dhanraj, who also plays Samuthirakani's son in the film.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2024, 9:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajkumar Santoshi cheque bounce case: Filmmaker sentenced to 2 years in jail RBA

    Rajkumar Santoshi cheque bounce case: Filmmaker sentenced to 2 years in jail

    'Thundu': 7 reasons to watch the Biju Menon cop film NIR

    'Thundu': 7 reasons to watch the Biju Menon cop film

    Brahmayugam 7 reasons to watch this Mammootty starrer folklore fantasy NIR

    'Bramayugam': 7 reasons to watch this Mammootty starrer folklore fantasy

    Hema Malini visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, reveals how the temple gave employment to many RKK

    Hema Malini visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, reveals how the temple gave employment to many

    Suhani Bhatnagar who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' passes away aged 19 RKK

    Suhani Bhatnagar who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' passes away aged 19

    Recent Stories

    Rajkumar Santoshi cheque bounce case: Filmmaker sentenced to 2 years in jail RBA

    Rajkumar Santoshi cheque bounce case: Filmmaker sentenced to 2 years in jail

    Kerala news live 18 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Wayanad to visit families of wildlife attack victims

    Weight management to blood sugar regulation: 7 health benefits of eating Avocados ATG EAI

    Weight management to blood sugar regulation: 7 health benefits of eating Avocados

    Flirt Day 2024: Quotes, messages to send to your crush or loved ones RKK EAI

    Flirt Day 2024: Quotes, messages to send to your crush or loved ones

    Numerology Prediction for February 18 2024 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 18, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon