Drugs case: Armaan Kohli's bail plea rejected by Bombay High Court, complete details inside

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani actor Armaan Kohli did not get bail by the Bombay High Court. The actor has been involved in a drugs case. Read to know all details about the same.

The Bombay High Court has denied bail to Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani and LOC: Kargil actor Armaan Kohli who has been involved in a drugs case. The actor was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau post 1.2 gms of cocaine was seized from his home during a raid last year in August 2021.

The Bollywood actor has been in the Arthur Road jail since then. Those close to the star feel that he may have to go to Supreme Court. For the unversed, the actor had moved the high court post a special court had rejected the bail application of the actor in relation to a drugs case,citing prima facie evidence of trafficking.

Fighting for Armaan's bail, his lawyer had said that only a small quantity of drugs was found from Armaan's possession. The lawyer argued that the quantity, which is a lesser offence. It was in October last year when the prosecution had submitted that apart from the recovery of contraband, 'shocking and incriminating material was found from the mobile phone of the actor and that there were links to international drug and prostitution cartel in form of photos and chats.

Special prosecutor Advait Sethna had submitted to the court chats/messages between Kohli and the other accused. He had also submitted the bank statements in front of the court. The judge also made a note of the fact that the bank transactions corroborated alleged transactions (revealed from the chats). Kohli could not explain the reason behind doing the financial transactions, the NDPS court revealed.

On the professional front, the actor has been a part of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo with Salman Khan. He has also done many Bollywood movies and was a famous contestant in the controversial TV reality show Bigg Boss.

