    Doja Cat shares thrilling moments from vacation; posts video of risky cliff jump

    In a recent Instagram post, Doja Cat revealed exciting vacation memories, including a risky cliff jump. Watch the VIDEO.

    Doja Cat shares thrilling moments from vacation; posts video of risky cliff jump ADC
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 2:23 PM IST

    Doja Cat recently posted on Instagram some exciting memories from her vacation. Her brave cliff jump into the lake was one of the highlights of the photos she shared online of her trip with pals. To learn more, continue reading. The Scarlet singer and her buddy may be seen in the video standing on a small ledge while wearing bikinis. Before making the exhilarating dive into the sea below, they posed for pictures. While her pal wore a little black bikini, Doja Cat was wearing a chic brown crochet two-piece. She watched from behind and then shared a video of her friend's daring leap. 

    The videos she posted had more thrilling scenes. Doja joked that the Kiss Me More singer kept "stopping" while her companions counted down to her jump in one of those instances. She eventually made the leap, though, and one of her pals remarked on how near the rock she was. Doja also provided her followers with other images of their enjoyable holiday. A few pictures of them relaxing by the ocean while on a couch gave viewers a better view of their stylish swimming costumes. In one image, Doja is seen biting into a rib while in another, she stands in front of wine barrels at what appears to be a winery. She had a group singalong while playing cards, played fully whacked a friend with a pool noodle, and spoke to a friend via a window. The videos also revealed a more jovial side of Doja. The remaining images and videos documented their trip's comical and ridiculous experiences. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

    Page Six reports that Doja Cat's most recent song, W-t Vagina, which was published on Friday, has sparked discussion because of a comment she made about the Kardashians and their alleged plastic surgery. Fans have been discussing the lyrics of the song on social media while also praising and questioning its meaning. Tell me why old Shorty is walking with a stick in her behind and has plastic on her gorgeous face if she's giving Kardashian. This statement seems to make a direct reference to the Kardashian-Jenner family and their well-known participation in cosmetic surgery. While some listeners have welcomed the song's subtly mocking of reality TV personalities, others have read it differently, sparking a range of reactions and discussions.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 2:23 PM IST
