Doctor Strange box office: Benedict Cumberbatch's MCU film collected Rs 27.50 crore on day 1

Day 1 box office for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: The Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer maintains the pattern of MCU films grossing large in India.

In India, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released on May 6th. The film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, has already grossed Rs 10 crore in advance bookings. The film grossed Rs 30 crore on its first day. The advance booking for the film began in the first week of April.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, from Marvel Studios, is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made Rs 30 crore on its first day of release in India, according to box office India. The picture had a spectacular 55-60% opening weekend. Will it be a bigger hit than Spider-Man: Homecoming? According to the source, the Benedict-starrer may struggle to match Spiderman's performance because the latter is a more well-known superhero.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#DoctorStrange is MARVEL-ous on Day 1… 4TH BIGGEST HOLLYWOOD OPENER in #India… *Day 1* biz…

⭐ [2019] #AvengersEndgame: ₹ 53.10 cr

⭐ [2021] #SpiderMan: ₹ 32.67 cr

⭐ [2018] #AvengersInfinityWar: ₹ 31.30 cr

⭐ [2022] #DoctorStrange: ₹ 27.50 cr

#India biz. All versions.”

The total is a touch less than what Spider-Man: No Way Home, made last year. That film had a box office debut of Rs 32.67 crore, however, it was restricted by COVID-19. After Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Avengers: Infinity War, the film's opening is the fourth greatest among Hollywood films.

About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his title role. The latest Marvel picture, directed by Sam Raimi, follows up where Stephen Strange left off in Spider-Man: No Way Home in terms of opening up the multiverse. Strange will link up with old and new allies as he goes throughout the universe to fight a new adversary in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams, in addition to Benedict and Elizabeth Olsen.