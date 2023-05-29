Dipika Kakar QUITS acting: 'Sasural Simar Ka' star says ''Want to live life as housewife and..."

Actress Dipika Kakkar is famous for her role as Simar on the popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka has quit acting. Here's what we know

Dipika Kakkar, best known for her role in the TV programme Sasural Simar Ka, has announced her retirement from acting. Last year, the actress, who married her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018, confirmed her pregnancy. The actress has devoted her entire focus to her family and unborn child.

She is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. According to a news report, Dipika stated in a recent interview that she was done with acting and wanted to leave the industry.

Dipika Kakkar quits acting:

The report cited Dipika saying, "I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy and welcoming our first child. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother."

Dipika Kakkar on the work front:

Dipika Kakkar was most recently seen in Star Plus's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in 2020, starring Karan Grover. She portrayed actress Sonakshi Rastogi. Before that, she competed in and won the reality television show Bigg Boss 12.

Dipika has appeared in dancing reality programmes such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Nach Baliye 8 with Shoaib. She made her television debut in 2010 as Lakshmi in Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi and starred as Rekha in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo before landing the role of Simar.

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim love story:

While filming Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakkar met her spouse Shoaib Ibrahim, and the two married in 2018. The couple revealed in January that they were expecting their first child. They rushed to Instagram to share their joy. "Sharing this news with you all with hearts full of gratitude, happiness, excitement, and nervousness," the caption said. The most beautiful period of our lives is the one we are now in. Yes, our first kid is on the way! Soon, I'll be embracing fatherhood. We need your prayers and love for our young one, Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai."

The actors donned hats with the words "mom-to-be" and "dad-to-be" embroidered in the video. Their YouTube vlogs have kept their followers updated on the pregnancy.