Surveen Chawla SEXY and BOLD video: Actress dons black bra with leopard print power suit

Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla shared a sexy video of herself showcasing a power suit on the French Riviera on Sunday, May 28. One social media user says, "You are so hot."

Surveen Chawla, the actress from Sacred Games, understands how to get things going on social media. The Bollywood actress has raised the craze with her daring costumes from Cannes 2023. Surveen released a sexy video of herself showcasing a power suit on the French Riviera on Sunday.

In the video, Surveen Chawla is oozing hotness, dressed in a leopard print power suit over a stunning black bralette as she poses for the sexy picture session. Chains and a striking bracelet completed the actress's glossy ensemble. Surveen's video quickly went viral. One user said, "The woman who is as mature in acting as she is in glamour." Another person commented, "You are so hot."

Surveen Chawla rocked the Cannes red carpet in a vivid yellow lehenga by acclaimed designer Seema Gujral last week. When in Cannes, shine brighter than the sun, commented Surveen, with photos of herself in the stunning ensemble.

Surveen accessorised her Cannes look with a floor-grazing lehenga skirt that featured chandelier-styled embroidery of sequins and beads, a voluminous tiered structure, and a high-rise waist.

Surveen Chawla said of her Cannes experience, "I am thrilled to be back at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and I couldn't be happier to be here." Cannes is the ideal venue for artists to express themselves, and I'm happy for the chance to demonstrate my style and promote Indian film. I wanted to make a statement with my wardrobe this year, and Seema Gujral design allowed me to do so. The design's traditional and contemporary features completely matched my particular style. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along this amazing path."

Surveen Chawla on the work front:

Surveen has appeared in Hindi, Punjabi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil films, including Ugly, Singh versus Kaur, and Parched. Surveen has appeared in three Netflix series: Sacred Games, Decoupled, and Rana Naidu. She was also in ALTBalaji's Haq Se.

Surveen has appeared in several music videos, including T-Series' Mohabbat Barsa De and Aaj Phir, and Jazzy B's Mitran De Boot.