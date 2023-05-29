Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan's IIFA 2023 after-party VIDEO with friends goes VIRAL

    Post IIFA 2023, Salman Khan had a good time in a hotel room with his team and friends. Salman's bodyguard, Shera, was also seen singing the popular Punjabi song, Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di.

    Salman Khan's IIFA 2023 after-party video with friends goes VIRAL RBA
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 29, 2023, 8:56 AM IST

    Salman Khan wowed the audience at the IIFA Awards 2023 with his explosive performance. This year's event was held in Abu Dhabi, and the Bollywood actor was spotted taking centre stage and playing some of his best hits, including Yentamma from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

    As he danced on stage, the actor appeared to be having a great time. He was also spotted walking into the audience and greeting supporters.

    Salman was seen starting his power-packed performance with Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and then moving on to songs like Seethi Maar, You're My Love from Partner, Jhoote Do Paise Lo from Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai from Sultan.

    Also Read: Alia Bhatt wins top acting award at IIFA 2023: Skips show due to "Family Emergency"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Later, Salman was seen lounging with her team and pals at the after-party following the event. He may be seen enjoying a drink while his companions, including Shera, his trusty bodyguard for almost three decades, sing a popular Punjabi song, Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di, and set the tone for a party. 

    Salman's presence at the IIFA has been subject to controversy:
    A few days back, a video of Salman Khan's security crew pushing Vicky Kaushal leaked on social media, disappointing netizens. Later, though, another video showed the Tiger 3 actor approaching Vicky and hugging him. "A lot of times, there is unnecessary chatter about things," Kaushal stated in response to the popular video. It serves no use. Things are not as they appear in the video. It's pointless to argue about it."

    Also Read: IIFA 2023 awards: Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt win best actors: Here's full list of winners

    Kamal Haasan hugs Salman Khan:
    Kamal Haasan received the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the IIFA 2023 ceremony last night. While Kamal Haasan is the #1 trending topic on Twitter, we came across a video of Salman Khan giving the veteran actor a heartfelt embrace.

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 8:56 AM IST
