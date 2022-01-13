  • Facebook
    Did Sushmita Sen adopt a baby boy? Actress reveals the truth

    Amidst speculations regarding the adoption of a baby boy, Sushmita Sen has finally opened up, revealing the truth through the tweet.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 8:50 PM IST
    Sushmita Sen was seen with her daughters in Mumbai on Wednesday night. But there was something about her outing that had raised speculations. Sushmita was not only with her two daughters – Renee and Alisha, but she was also accompanied by a baby boy, who many thought, was adopted by her.

    Media reports were filled with speculations on Thursday, making guesses as to whether Sushmita Sen has adopted a baby boy or not. Fans of the actress, on social media, had similar speculations, many believing that she has got a new member home. However, all speculations have been laid to rest as the actress herself has cleared the air around it.

    Taking to Twitter, Sushmita Sen posted a picture with the same child, name ‘Amadeus. Sushmita introduced him as her ‘Godson’. While baby Amadeus is sitting on the top of a car’s bonnet, his Godmother, Sushmita, is standing right beside him. She had a witty caption to the image which said that she is having a talk with the rumours that are ding round in the media about him. She added that Amadeus’s expressions are a reflection of how he is reacting to the rumours. With this one tweet, the sassy Sushmita has put all the speculations at rest.

    Recently, Sushmita Sen was in the news for her breakup with her long-time boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita and Rohman had been dating for a while but decided to part ways in December. The two had an age difference of nearly 15 years – Rohman being younger than Sushmita.

    Rohman Shawl, a Delhi-based model, met Sushmita Sen during a fashion event. The two had hit off instantly. They were often seen together and were also quite active on social media, sharing their pictures together. Sushmita Sen had announced their breakup in a post on social media.

