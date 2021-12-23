Wasim Akram to Randeep Hooda and Rohman Shawl, 11 men Sushmita Sen was reportedly linked with; see pics

The former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen has been in quite a few relationships. She has been in the news lately for her rumoured break-up with her boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita Sen became the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe in the year 1994. Her charismatic personality and impeccable looks have won the heart of many. Sushmita has never shied away from her relationships and has been equally vocal about them unlike those who prefer to be tight-lipped about their relationships. Here is a list of men that are rumoured to have dated Sushmit Sen in the past.

Rohman Shawl: There are reports that Sushmita Sen has spilt ways with her model boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The two have been quite vocal about their relationship on social media and have often been spotted together. However, Sushmita left a cryptic note on her Instagram amidst rumours about her split from the 27-year-old model.

Ritik Bhasin: Sushmita Sen had dated Ritik Bhasin, a Mumbai-based restauranteur for four years and then parted ways in the year 2017. The duo was seen attending the wedding of cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge, together.

Randeep Hooda: This was one of the most famous affairs of Sushmita Sen. Randeep Hooda and Sushmita started seeing each other during the filming of Karma and Holi. The two actors have continued to stay as good friends even after their breakup.

Bunty Sajdeh: Bunty Sajdeh is rumoured to be getting married to Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha. However, he once dated Sushmita Sen but broke up soon after. Theirs was a short-lived relationship. Bunty is also rumoured to have dated Neha Dhupia and Dia Mirza. ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha wedding: Actress to become Salman Khan’s khandan’s bahu? She is rumoured to marry THIS guy

Vikram Bhatt: The love story of Sushmita Sen and Vikram Bhatt started during the filming of ‘Dastak’ in 1996. At the time of their relationship, Vikram was already married and had to leave his family also.

Sanjay Narang: Hotelier Sanjay Narang is also one of the men that Sushmita Sen was romantically involved with. She started dating him after her breakup with Vikram Bhatt. ALSO READ: Have Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl called it QUITS? Here's what we know

Sabeer Bhatia: This Indian-American businessman and the founder of Hotmail, was also once in a romantic relationship with Sushmita Sen. But like other relations of Sush, this too did not work out and they eventually broke up.

Mudassar Aziz: Filmmaker Mudassar Aziz and Sushmita Sen had dated for a short span. Their relationship started on the sets of Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010 and ended soon.

Anil Ambani: One of the biggest relationship rumours about Sushmita Sen’s alleged affairs is that she was rumoured to be dating Anil Ambani. When Anil’s marriage with Tina Ambani was going through a rough patch, the former allegedly fell romantically for Sushmita. There are also rumours that Anil gifted a 22-carat diamond ring to her.

Wasim Akram: The Pakistani actor was also reported dated Sushmita Sen. They two are said to have been in a relationship for quite some time. At first, they became friends and later they were rumoured to be marrying each other.