  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wasim Akram to Randeep Hooda and Rohman Shawl, 11 men Sushmita Sen was reportedly linked with; see pics

    First Published Dec 23, 2021, 8:24 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen has been in quite a few relationships. She has been in the news lately for her rumoured break-up with her boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl.

    Wasim Akram to Randeep Hooda and Rohman Shawl, 11 men Sushmita Sen was reportedly linked with; see pics drb

    Sushmita Sen became the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe in the year 1994. Her charismatic personality and impeccable looks have won the heart of many. Sushmita has never shied away from her relationships and has been equally vocal about them unlike those who prefer to be tight-lipped about their relationships. Here is a list of men that are rumoured to have dated Sushmit Sen in the past.

    Wasim Akram to Randeep Hooda and Rohman Shawl, 11 men Sushmita Sen was reportedly linked with; see pics drb

    Rohman Shawl: There are reports that Sushmita Sen has spilt ways with her model boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The two have been quite vocal about their relationship on social media and have often been spotted together. However, Sushmita left a cryptic note on her Instagram amidst rumours about her split from the 27-year-old model.

    Wasim Akram to Randeep Hooda and Rohman Shawl, 11 men Sushmita Sen was reportedly linked with; see pics drb

    Ritik Bhasin: Sushmita Sen had dated Ritik Bhasin, a Mumbai-based restauranteur for four years and then parted ways in the year 2017. The duo was seen attending the wedding of cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge, together.

    Wasim Akram to Randeep Hooda and Rohman Shawl, 11 men Sushmita Sen was reportedly linked with; see pics drb

    Randeep Hooda: This was one of the most famous affairs of Sushmita Sen. Randeep Hooda and Sushmita started seeing each other during the filming of Karma and Holi. The two actors have continued to stay as good friends even after their breakup.

    Wasim Akram to Randeep Hooda and Rohman Shawl, 11 men Sushmita Sen was reportedly linked with; see pics drb

    Bunty Sajdeh: Bunty Sajdeh is rumoured to be getting married to Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha. However, he once dated Sushmita Sen but broke up soon after. Theirs was a short-lived relationship. Bunty is also rumoured to have dated Neha Dhupia and Dia Mirza.

    ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha wedding: Actress to become Salman Khan’s khandan’s bahu? She is rumoured to marry THIS guy

    Wasim Akram to Randeep Hooda and Rohman Shawl, 11 men Sushmita Sen was reportedly linked with; see pics drb

    Vikram Bhatt: The love story of Sushmita Sen and Vikram Bhatt started during the filming of ‘Dastak’ in 1996. At the time of their relationship, Vikram was already married and had to leave his family also.

    Wasim Akram to Randeep Hooda and Rohman Shawl, 11 men Sushmita Sen was reportedly linked with; see pics drb

    Sanjay Narang: Hotelier Sanjay Narang is also one of the men that Sushmita Sen was romantically involved with. She started dating him after her breakup with Vikram Bhatt.

    ALSO READ: Have Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl called it QUITS? Here's what we know

    Wasim Akram to Randeep Hooda and Rohman Shawl, 11 men Sushmita Sen was reportedly linked with; see pics drb

    Sabeer Bhatia: This Indian-American businessman and the founder of Hotmail, was also once in a romantic relationship with Sushmita Sen. But like other relations of Sush, this too did not work out and they eventually broke up.

    Wasim Akram to Randeep Hooda and Rohman Shawl, 11 men Sushmita Sen was reportedly linked with; see pics drb

    Mudassar Aziz: Filmmaker Mudassar Aziz and Sushmita Sen had dated for a short span. Their relationship started on the sets of Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010 and ended soon.

    Wasim Akram to Randeep Hooda and Rohman Shawl, 11 men Sushmita Sen was reportedly linked with; see pics drb

    Anil Ambani: One of the biggest relationship rumours about Sushmita Sen’s alleged affairs is that she was rumoured to be dating Anil Ambani. When Anil’s marriage with Tina Ambani was going through a rough patch, the former allegedly fell romantically for Sushmita. There are also rumours that Anil gifted a 22-carat diamond ring to her.

    Wasim Akram to Randeep Hooda and Rohman Shawl, 11 men Sushmita Sen was reportedly linked with; see pics drb

    Wasim Akram: The Pakistani actor was also reported dated Sushmita Sen. They two are said to have been in a relationship for quite some time. At first, they became friends and later they were rumoured to be marrying each other.

    Wasim Akram to Randeep Hooda and Rohman Shawl, 11 men Sushmita Sen was reportedly linked with; see pics drb

    Manav Menon: Filmmaker Manav Menon has also dated the former Miss Universe. Sushmita Sen dated him at the beginning of her career. They were also seen together in the year 2011.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Kim Kardashian going on group dates with Pete Davidson to avoid hurting ex-husband Kanye West feelings RCB

    Is Kim Kardashian going on group dates with Pete Davidson to avoid hurting ex-husband Kanye West’s feelings?

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case Jacqueline Fernandez Nora Fatehi gifts to be seized by Enforcement Directorate drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi’s ‘gifts’ to be seized by Enforcement Directorate

    Deepika Padukone talks about Ranveer Singh 83 RCB

    Deepika Padukone talks about Ranveer Singh's 83, says it is 'an emotion'; WATCH HERE

    Kangana Ranaut says the country continues to ILL TREAT and DEVALUE nationalists here is why drb

    Kangana Ranaut says the country ‘continues to ILL-TREAT and DEVALUE nationalists’; here’s why

    Did Sunny Deol complete shooting of Gadar 2? Here's what we know SCJ

    Did Sunny Deol complete shooting of Gadar 2? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Is Kim Kardashian going on group dates with Pete Davidson to avoid hurting ex-husband Kanye West feelings RCB

    Is Kim Kardashian going on group dates with Pete Davidson to avoid hurting ex-husband Kanye West’s feelings?

    Football I am happy for Ferran Torres Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after wingers Barcelona deal

    'I am happy for Ferran Torres': Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after winger's Barcelona deal

    Someone tampered with Lalu Yadav's Wikipedia page, replaced his photo with that of a dog

    Someone tampered with Lalu Yadav's Wikipedia page, replaced his photo with that of a dog

    You are grown-ups, don't act like children: Kids of Bengaluru waste pickers urge parents to get vaccinated-dnm

    You are grown-ups, don’t act like children: Kids of Bengaluru waste pickers urge parents to get vaccinated

    Ahead of Olympics, China plunges city of 13 million people into lockdown amid latest COVID surge-dnm

    Ahead of Olympics, China plunges city of 13 million people into lockdown amid latest COVID surge

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon