Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Will Katrina Kaif attend the wedding? Here's what we know

On Neha Dhupia's chat show, Katrina Kaif was asked to select between Ranbir-Alia and Malaika-Arjun's wedding; here's what she said.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are good friends. Katrina formerly dated Ranbir Kapoor, and now her best friend Alia Bhatt is dating Ranbir and soon be married. Everything seemed to be well between the two women. A few years ago, Katrina met Ranbir and Alia at an award ceremony, and they exchanged pleasant greetings. Everyone was charmed by Katrina's upbeat manners.



During Neha Dhupia's chat show, the actress named Katrina Kaif played a game called 'Say it or Strip it'. Where she revealed that she would not attend Alia and Ranbir's wedding if she had to pick between Ranbir-Alia and Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's wedding.

"If Ranbir and Alia got married on the same day and time as Arjun and Malaika, which wedding would you attend?" Neha questioned Kat.



Surprisingly, Kat selected Arjun over her best friend Alia. "If I had to select one, it would be Arjun since he is my rakhi brother," Kat stated. On the day Sheila Ki Jawaani was released, I tied him a rakhi, and he didn't like me. 'Do you want to be my rakhi brother, Arjun?' He said, "No!" and I said, "Arjun, you're going to be my rakhi brother."

When asked how she maintains a good relationship with Ranbir and Alia, Kat replied, "I take this as a compliment." But, yeah, it's a beautiful thing if someone loves you, someone who knows me well, feels good about my behaviour. I'm not attempting to be a saint, but it's always simpler to simply make peace, be friends, and love. This isn't anything I'm doing to make your life simpler." Also Read: Is Alia Bhatt upset with RRR's makers? Did she unfollow SS Rajamouli on Instagram?

When asked how she maintains a good relationship with Ranbir and Alia, Kat replied, "I take this as a compliment." But, yeah, it's a beautiful thing if someone loves you, someone who knows me well, feels good about my behaviour. I'm not attempting to be a saint, but it's always simpler to simply make peace, be friends, and love. This isn't anything I'm doing to make your life simpler." Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Are they secretly married? Couple seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Temple