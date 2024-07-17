Did Priyanka Chopra INJURE her hand during the filming of her movie 'The Bluff'? Here's what we know

Priyanka posted a brief video of Australian makeup artist Sharon Robbins working on her appearance. The video shows Priyanka in her vanity, with her right hand appearing injured and covered in blood spots

Priyanka Chopra is back to work after attending the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Upon her return from Mumbai, the actress headed straight to Australia to continue filming her upcoming Hollywood movie, The Bluff. Throughout the production, Priyanka has been actively sharing updates with her fans via photos and videos from the film's set. Recently, she shared glimpses of her makeup and prosthetics, showcasing the realistic injuries she has been sporting for her role.

On her Instagram stories, Priyanka posted a short clip featuring Australian makeup artist Sharon Robbins working on her look. The clip shows Priyanka in her vanity with her right hand appearing injured, with blood spots and what seems like oozing blood from her fingernails. While the visuals might initially alarm fans, it's all part of the intricate makeup process using fake blood.

In the video, the makeup artist is seen applying a blood-like liquid to her fingers to create the illusion of injuries. Priyanka humorously captioned the clip with, "I need a manicure."

