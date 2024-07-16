Raayan trailer OUT: Dhanush's 50th film, his directorial actiona thriller to release on THIS date

After his debut directorial movie 'Pa Paandi', Dhanush returns to directing with his second film, 'Raayan'. The trailer premiered today, July 16, at 6 pm

Dhanush's highly anticipated film, 'Raayan', is set to hit the big screen next week. The trailer, which premiered on July 16 at 6 pm, promises a film packed with action, suspense, and thrills. 'Raayan' is scheduled for release on July 26, following the successful launch of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2', which amassed Rs 100 crore globally within three days.

In 'Raayan', Dhanush delivers a powerful performance as he navigates through the criminal underworld, seeking vengeance for his family's murder. The trailer showcases him in his element, taking down adversaries with a relentless intensity. Dhanush shared the trailer on YouTube, generating significant buzz.

ALSO READ: Kerala: Composer Ramesh Narayan faces backlash after refusing to receive award from actor Asif Ali

This film marks Dhanush's second directorial effort and his milestone 50th appearance as an actor. His directorial debut, 'Pa Paandi', was both a critical and commercial success. 'Raayan' is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.

The movie has been given an 'A' certificate by the censor board and has a runtime of two hours and 25 minutes. The cast includes notable names such as SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Dushara Vijayan, Prakash Raj, and Selvaraghavan.

The film's music is composed by the legendary AR Rahman, with cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna GK.

Latest Videos