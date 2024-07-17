Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's 27-second kissing scene deleted; CBFC modifies the film

    Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri are gearing up for their upcoming film Bad Newz. The CBFC examining committee cut their intimate scenes in the film. The film's length, as indicated on the censor certificate, is 142 minutes, equivalent to 2 hours and 22 minutes.

    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

    Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri are preparing for their forthcoming love comedy Bad News. The movie has stirred controversy on social media, with fans split about the closeness represented in the love song Jaanam. Some admirers applauded Vicky and Triptii's connection, while others found it cringe-worthy. According to Bollywood Hungama, three personal sequences from the film were recently cut while being assessed by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) examination committee.

    CBFC alters three personal sequences in Bad News
    According to the cut list, the film contains no audio edits. However, the CBFC Examining Committee has restricted three sequences in which two characters kiss. These are three scenes: one lasts 9 seconds, the second 10 seconds, and the third 8 seconds. The CBFC made edits totalling 27 seconds in these three sequences. It is worth noting that the edit list states that the 'visual of lip-lock be adjusted', yet frames still need to be removed. When you watch the film, you will notice the edited kissing sequences.

    Bad Newz receives a U/A certificate
    The CBFC required a few small adjustments. These included changing a disclaimer at the beginning, adding the anti-alcohol static, and increasing the anti-alcohol static's text size. Following these revisions, Bad Newz got a U/A accreditation from the CBFC. The censor certificate shows that the film's duration is 142 minutes, or 2 hours and 22 minutes.

    About Bad News
    In Bad Newsz, Triptii plays a pregnant lady with two men's babies. The film is based on a rare medical condition known as heteropaternal superfecundation. Anand Tiwari directs the romantic comedy, which stars Vicky and Amy Virk as the two dads. Vicky and Anand have previously teamed on Love Per Square Foot. However, this is Triptii's debut film with Vicky and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
