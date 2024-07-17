Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's 27-second kissing scene deleted; CBFC modifies the film  

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri are gearing up for their upcoming film Bad Newz. The CBFC examining committee cut their intimate scenes in the film. The film's length, as indicated on the censor certificate, is 142 minutes, equivalent to 2 hours and 22 minutes.

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri are preparing for their forthcoming love comedy Bad News. The movie has stirred controversy on social media, with fans split about the closeness represented in the love song Jaanam. Some admirers applauded Vicky and Triptii's connection, while others found it cringe-worthy. According to Bollywood Hungama, three personal sequences from the film were recently cut while being assessed by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) examination committee.

CBFC alters three personal sequences in Bad News

According to the cut list, the film contains no audio edits. However, the CBFC Examining Committee has restricted three sequences in which two characters kiss. These are three scenes: one lasts 9 seconds, the second 10 seconds, and the third 8 seconds. The CBFC made edits totalling 27 seconds in these three sequences. It is worth noting that the edit list states that the 'visual of lip-lock be adjusted', yet frames still need to be removed. When you watch the film, you will notice the edited kissing sequences.

Also Read: Did you know YouTuber Armaan Malik raped his 11-year-old maid?

Bad Newz receives a U/A certificate

The CBFC required a few small adjustments. These included changing a disclaimer at the beginning, adding the anti-alcohol static, and increasing the anti-alcohol static's text size. Following these revisions, Bad Newz got a U/A accreditation from the CBFC. The censor certificate shows that the film's duration is 142 minutes, or 2 hours and 22 minutes.

Also Read: Raayan trailer OUT: Dhanush's 50th film, his directorial actiona thriller to release on THIS date

About Bad News

In Bad Newsz, Triptii plays a pregnant lady with two men's babies. The film is based on a rare medical condition known as heteropaternal superfecundation. Anand Tiwari directs the romantic comedy, which stars Vicky and Amy Virk as the two dads. Vicky and Anand have previously teamed on Love Per Square Foot. However, this is Triptii's debut film with Vicky and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Latest Videos