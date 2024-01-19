Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Did Prabhas donate 50 crores for Ram Mandir ahead of inauguration? Here's what we know

    Has Prabhas made a donation of 50 crores for the inauguration day of Ram Mandir? Here's what sources suggest

    Did Prabhas donate 50 crores for Ram Mandir ahead of inauguration? Here's what we know ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 6:40 PM IST

    Actor Prabhas found himself at the center of a social media storm as rumors circulated that he generously donated Rs 50 crores to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir ahead of its inauguration. Scheduled for January 22, the event is set to be attended by PM Narendra Modi, Bollywood stars, and other dignitaries. Andhra Pradesh MLA Chirla Jaggireddy even claimed that Prabhas would cover food expenses for the day.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

    However, Prabhas's team debunked the speculations, labeling them as fake news. According to a source, the actor neither made a hefty donation nor offered to sponsor the ceremony's food. As anticipation builds for the temple's consecration of Ram Lalla, the guest list includes UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other prominent figures.

    On the professional front, Prabhas continues to ride high on the success of "Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire," directed by Prashanth Neel. The film has surpassed Rs 500 crores globally and has received acclaim for Prabhas's stellar performance. The actor recently teased fans with the first look of his upcoming horror-comedy, "The Raja Saab."

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 6:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fighter Pakistani actress Hania Aamir accuses Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film of 'spreading hate' RBA

    Fighter: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir accuses Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film of 'spreading hate'

    Delhi High Court summons T-Series, Netflix India over Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' OTT release RKK

    Delhi High Court summons T-Series, Netflix India over Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' OTT release

    Musical maestro Sivamani turns Kochi airport delay into rhythmic celebration (WATCH) AJR

    Musical maestro Sivamani turns Kochi airport delay into rhythmic celebration (WATCH)

    Mai Atal Hoon' REVIEW: Pankaj Tripathi shines as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic of former PM ATG

    'Mai Atal Hoon' REVIEW: Pankaj Tripathi shines as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic of former PM

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Jr. NTR may skip the grand event due to THIS reason; read details RBA

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Jr. NTR may skip the grand event due to THIS reason; read details

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra govt declares public holiday on January 22 for Ram Mandir inauguration gcw

    Maharashtra govt declares public holiday on January 22 for Ram Mandir inauguration

    Tennis Klopp awaits scan results as Salah faces unexpected injury blow in African Cup of Nations osf

    Klopp awaits scan results as Salah faces unexpected injury blow in African Cup of Nations

    Centre dumps Kerala's plea to rethink on use of Bharat instead of India in school textbooks anr

    Centre dumps Kerala's plea to rethink on use of Bharat instead of India in school textbooks

    Wat Arun to Wat Pho: 7 temples of Thailand you must visit ATG

    Wat Arun to Wat Pho: 7 temples of Thailand you must visit

    Ram Mandir inauguration First look of Ram idol REVEALED gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: First look of Ram idol REVEALED

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon
    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon