Did Chiranjeevi flirt with Urvashi Rautela? Megastar says, 'My hand got stuck because…'

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is preparing for his film 'Waltair Veerayya,' enthusiastically flirted with Urvashi Rautela during a media gathering in Hyderabad.

The megastar Chiranjeevi applauded Urvashi, saying: "Urvashi did an excellent job in Boss Party. It's a pleasure to collaborate with her. I had no idea who was singing the song, but when I found out it was Urvashi, I was overjoyed."

Urvashi stood up and extended her hand to shake hands with him after hearing his words of gratitude. What occurred next surprised everyone: Chiranjeevi acted as though his hand was glued to Urvashi's. “My hand got stuck because there’s a magnet not in my hand but in my heart.” he continued.

While the megastar wore all-black, Urvashi wore a silver saree with a black floral motif and a sleeveless top to the occasion. Urvashi will be seen working alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also co-star in 'Inspector Avinash' with Randeep Hooda.

The actress is also making her Hollywood debut on Netflix opposite Michele Morrone. She will also be seen with Jason Derulo in an upcoming worldwide music hit.