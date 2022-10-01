Did 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas accuse Karan Johar of spreading dating rumours with Anushka Shetty?

While film celebrities, including those from the South, are known to keep their private lives under wraps. However, several hints about rumoured couples have been dropped in various seasons of 'Koffee With Karan'. These rumours included one that of 'Baahubali' co-stars Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. Reports have claimed that the 'Salaar' star has allegedly accused filmmaker Karan Johar of spreading such rumours. So, what is the truth behind this? Continue reading to find out more.

'Adipurush' star Prabhas has always been private about his personal life and has always shied and avoided talking about his love life and relationships. On Koffee With Karan 6, as we all know, Karan tries to dig deep into his guests when he asks about the dating rumours with Anushka Shetty. Here's what the south superstar Prabhas had to say,

In the episode, Karan asked Prabhas if he is dating anyone currently, to which he replied by saying no. The filmmaker further extends the question by asking if the rumours about him dating Anushka Shetty are false. Responding to this question, Prabhas accused Karan of being the reason for these rumours starting and burst out into laughter.

Prabhas' love life has always been a hot topic of discussion among fans. They have always loved the onscreen chemistry of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty.

Prabhas was linked with Anushka many times in the past. The two have a great equation and are very good friends. In an interview in the past, when Anushka was asked to name any 3 qualities of Prabhas, she responded by saying, "His loyalty towards his friends, he is someone who prefers to grow, and he introspects and grows into himself. His biggest challenge is himself, so he understands and grows that way."

Her gestures towards Prabhas have often sparked rumours of their romance. On Prabhas' 41st birthday, Anushka posted a picture on her Instagram with the caption, "Happy happy happy birthday pupsu... love the feel and look of Radhe Shyam ... looking forward UV creations, Radha Krishna Garu, Pooja, cast and crew... all the very best," which also sparked many rumours about them as she called him pupsu. There were also rumours about their marriage making rounds.

Meanwhile, he will next be seen in Om Raut's 'Adipurush' on the work front, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

