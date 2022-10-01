Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' takes the lead over 'Vikram Vedha' on Day 1; check out full report

    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

    With the theatrical release of multi-starrer ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ and Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Vikram Vedha’, the box office battle on Friday was quite an interesting one. As Mani Ratnam's film took the lead on its opening day, take a look at the effect it had on other films’ collections.

    The Friday battle at the box office witnessed quite a few fireworks as two big-budget films – Mani Ratnam’s pan India movie ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ opened against Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’. As per the advance booking collections and box office predictions, ‘PS: I’ was already in the lead. With the final figures of day, one at the ticket window is out, it is clearer that the race was won by the periodical drama over other films including Pushkar and Gayatri’s film and ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’.

    Vikram Vedha: One of the much-awaited films of this year 'Vikram Vedha' was finally been released in theatres. Fans were waiting for this film starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan for a long time. 'Vikram Vedha' is the Hindi remake of South's film by the same title. In such a situation, the makers and the audience had high expectations from this film. However, it could not live up to these expectations on the first day of its release as it collected a total of Rs 11.50 crore on Friday.

    Ponniyin Selvan: I: The mega-budget film 'Ponniyin Selvan: I', helmed by Mani Ratnam, was also released on Friday. The audience was eagerly waiting for this multi-starrer periodical film. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyan Vikram, Karti, Trisha Krishnan, Jairam Ravi, Aishwarya Laxmi, Sobhita Dhulipala-starrer 'PS-I' created a ruckus at the box office, and soon after it was released. According to preliminary figures, the film collected around Rs 40 crores in all languages all over India.

    Brahmastra Part One: Shiva: The pace of Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra, which has been rocking at the box office since the first day of release, has now been slow-paced. For the past few days, there has been a steady decline in the earnings of the film. The film made the lowest ever on the third Friday of its release. Brahmastra earned only Rs 70 lakhs on Friday. The total collection of the film reached Rs 261.52 crores across the country.

    Chup: Revenge of the Artist: R Balki's film, which was released on the occasion of National Cinema Day, has stalled at the box office. The film is proving to be a flop at the box office due to the continuous falling collections. Starring Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles, the film did a business of only Rs 11.65 crore.

    Dhoka: Round D Corner: Actors R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana's film also failed to attract the audience from the very beginning. The film proved to be a hoax for the cine lovers; it fell flat at the box office. The film has so far done a total business of just Rs 3.30 crores.

