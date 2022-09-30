Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple shares FIRST PIC from celebrations

As the pre-wedding festivities for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have begun in New Delhi, the couple took to Instagram on Friday to share glimpses from their celebrations, dropping the first set of pictures from the photoshoot.

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot on October 6. The pre-wedding celebrations for the wedding kick started on Friday, September 30. As the couple is ready to embark upon a new journey, the duo shared first pictures from their celebrations on their respective social media handles, giving glimpses of their dreamy wedding celebrations. Their pre-wedding festivities are being held in the national capital, New Delhi, and will be followed by their wedding in Mumbai.

In the pictures that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared on their Instagram handles, the former is seen wearing a pink floral lehenga. She matched her ethnic ensemble with a pretty necklace. Ali, on the other hand, looked like a dapper groom-to-be in a white kurta-pyjama with a white stole.

In one of the pictures, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha held each other's hand romantically as the bride-to-be looked lovingly into Ali's eyes. Taking to the captions, while Richa wrote "Mohabbat Mubarak", using their wedding hashtag '#RiAli', Ali shared the same set of pictures with a caption that read, "Tumko bhi".

Several actors including Dia Mirza took to the comments section to congratulate Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on their new beginning. “Mubarak mubarak Mubarak,” wrote Diz while Mandy Takhar wrote, “Big congratulations.” The comments section was also flooded with heart emoticons posted by the fans for their favourite couple.

