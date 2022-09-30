Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple shares FIRST PIC from celebrations

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 4:21 PM IST

    As the pre-wedding festivities for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have begun in New Delhi, the couple took to Instagram on Friday to share glimpses from their celebrations, dropping the first set of pictures from the photoshoot.

    Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot on October 6. The pre-wedding celebrations for the wedding kick started on Friday, September 30. As the couple is ready to embark upon a new journey, the duo shared first pictures from their celebrations on their respective social media handles, giving glimpses of their dreamy wedding celebrations. Their pre-wedding festivities are being held in the national capital, New Delhi, and will be followed by their wedding in Mumbai.

    In the pictures that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared on their Instagram handles, the former is seen wearing a pink floral lehenga. She matched her ethnic ensemble with a pretty necklace. Ali, on the other hand, looked like a dapper groom-to-be in a white kurta-pyjama with a white stole.

    In one of the pictures, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha held each other’s hand romantically as the bride-to-be looked lovingly into Ali's eyes. Taking to the captions, while Richa wrote “Mohabbat Mubarak”, using their wedding hashtag ‘#RiAli’, Ali shared the same set of pictures with a caption that read, “Tumko bhi”.

    Several actors including Dia Mirza took to the comments section to congratulate Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on their new beginning. “Mubarak mubarak Mubarak,” wrote Diz while Mandy Takhar wrote, “Big congratulations.” The comments section was also flooded with heart emoticons posted by the fans for their favourite couple.

    Meanwhile, Richa Chadha, on Thursday, had shared a glimpse of her Mehendi. In the video that she shared on her Instagram handle, Richa was seen getting ready for the function. She also shared a close look at her Mehendi design which had their wedding logo ‘A & R’ featured in the middle.

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012 and fell in love. After dating for seven years, the couple got engaged in 2019.

