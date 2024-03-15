Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dhanush starrer Kubera's story disclosed? Here's what we know

    Dhanush's upcoming films 'Kubera' and 'Raayan' generate excitement. 'Kubera' features him in a dual role, while 'Raayan' is his self-directed project with a stellar cast. Fans anticipate thrilling narratives and powerful performances-- by Niranjana Ms

    Dhanush starrer Kubera's story disclosed? Here's what we know NIR
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

    Dhanush, a prominent figure in the South Indian film industry, is currently immersed in the shooting of two of his upcoming projects, 'Raayan' and 'Kubera', known as D50 and D51, respectively.

    However, recent developments have sparked excitement among fans as reports of the storyline of 'Kubera' were released online. The film generated significant buzz with the release of its title and motion poster, capturing the attention of cinephiles. Although the film's creators have maintained secrecy surrounding its plot, reports suggest that details about the storyline have been revealed online.

    'Kubera'

    According to these reports, Dhanush is set to portray a dual role in 'Kubera'—one a as a homeless man and the other as a millionaire. The information hints at a narrative that follows the journey of a beggar who rises to become a mafia member in Mumbai, presenting intriguing layers to Dhanush's character.

    Additionally, the film features Nagarjuna in the role of a determined cop tasked with apprehending Dhanush's character, adding further depth to the storyline.
    While the plot details may seem somewhat vague, comparisons have been drawn to Vijay Antony's 'Pichaikkaran', suggesting thematic similarities between the two films. Furthermore, 'Kubera' boasts a stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh, the latter making his Tamil debut with the film.

    Recently, the film's makers unveiled the title and the first poster on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. The poster, featuring Dhanush standing before a painting of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, hinted at the central focus of the film on his character, a homeless man.

    ALSO  READ: Adil Khan Durrani calls Rakhi Sawant 'coronavirus', after the actress says, 'Somi (wife) ko bachao'

    Dhanush's upcoming project

    In addition to 'Kubera', Dhanush's fans can look forward to his upcoming project, 'Raayan', which he has written and directed himself. The film features SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles and is slated for release in theaters later this year.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 4:33 PM IST
