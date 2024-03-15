Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Adil Khan Durrani calls Rakhi Sawant 'coronavirus', after the actress says, 'Somi (wife) ko bachao'

    Adil Khan addressed ex-wife Rakhi Sawant's claims regarding his second marriage in an interview. He named the actress 'coronavirus' and further took a dig at his former wife and said that the world needs to be careful of her.

    Adil Khan Durrani calls Rakhi Sawant 'coronavirus', after the actress says, 'Somi (wife) ko bachao' RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

    The news of Adil Khan Durrani's second marriage to Somi Khan has put Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband in the limelight. After Rakhi's recent comments, he advised her to avoid superfluous utterances. He even labelled the Internet sensation ‘coronavirus’ in the current interview.

    Rakhi Sawant recently discussed Adil's second wedding to ‘Bigg Boss 12’ star Somi Khan and said “Somi ko bachao (please save Somi)”.

    Adil now reacted to the claims during an interview with Telly Chakkar and said, “Rakhi aise baat nahi karegi to bahut acha hoga (It would be great if Rakhi wouldn’t say such things).”

    He further took a dig at his former wife and said that the world needs to be careful of her. “Rakhi se pehle duniya bach jaye wo bahut badi baat hai. Somi ko to main bacha lunga. Somi mere saath bahut protected hai “Ek coronavirus aata hai coronavirus hai wo aur usse duniya bach jaye bahut acha hai. Mumbai, India bahut shant hai ki wo ja ke kahin door baithe humlog ki wjha se aur main chahta hun ki wo hamesha udhar hi settled ho jaye. So that idhar log thoda sukoon ki zindagi kr le,” he added.

    Also Read: What is Orry's primary source of income? Here's what he REVEALED

    Adil and Somi got married in an intimate nikah on March 3. Adil, who kept the wedding low-key, shared pictures from the wedding. “Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem We are overjoyed to announce that by the grace of Allah, we have solemnized our Nikkah in a simple and beautiful ceremony."

    Also Read: What to watch: Yodha to Murder Mubarak, theatre and OTT releases

    Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani got married in July last year. Adil was arrested in February 2023 after the 'Bigg Boss fame levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand terms Rashmika Mandanna's birthday wish as 'creepy', here's why NIR

    Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand terms Rashmika Mandanna's birthday wish as 'creepy', here's why

    Amitabh Bachchan admitted! Rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital RKK

    Amitabh Bachchan admitted! Rushed to hospital after complaining shortness of breath, undergoes angioplasty

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: CID Ramdas visits contestants inside house; WATCH rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: CID Ramdas visits contestants inside house; WATCH

    Kapil Sharma hosts party for Ed Sheeran: Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani, Munawar Faruqui and others attend RKK

    Kapil Sharma hosts party for Ed Sheeran: Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani, Munawar Faruqui and others attend

    'Good Bad Ugly': Ajith Kumar joins hands with Adhik Ravichandran for next, film details here NIR

    'Good Bad Ugly': Ajith Kumar joins hands with Adhik Ravichandran for next, film details here

    Recent Stories

    cricket Harbhajan Singh advises against the participation of Pakistan cricketers in IPL, Urges fans to stop dreaming osf

    Harbhajan Singh advises against the participation of Pakistan cricketers in IPL, Urges fans to stop dreaming

    Riding the Wave: The Rise of 10000X Pump Cryptocurrencies

    Riding the Wave: The Rise of 10000X Pump Cryptocurrencies

    Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand terms Rashmika Mandanna's birthday wish as 'creepy', here's why NIR

    Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand terms Rashmika Mandanna's birthday wish as 'creepy', here's why

    Misplaced misinformed': India reacts to US over 'closely monitoring implication of CAA' comment AJR

    BREAKING | 'Misplaced, misinformed': India reacts to US over 'closely monitoring implication of CAA' comment

    Meet the Titans: 20 Cryptocurrency Global Leaders Who Shape Markets

    Meet the Titans: 20 Cryptocurrency Global Leaders Who Shape Markets

    Recent Videos

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon