Adil Khan Durrani calls Rakhi Sawant 'coronavirus', after the actress says, 'Somi (wife) ko bachao'

Adil Khan addressed ex-wife Rakhi Sawant's claims regarding his second marriage in an interview. He named the actress 'coronavirus' and further took a dig at his former wife and said that the world needs to be careful of her.

The news of Adil Khan Durrani's second marriage to Somi Khan has put Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband in the limelight. After Rakhi's recent comments, he advised her to avoid superfluous utterances. He even labelled the Internet sensation ‘coronavirus’ in the current interview.

Rakhi Sawant recently discussed Adil's second wedding to ‘Bigg Boss 12’ star Somi Khan and said “Somi ko bachao (please save Somi)”.

Adil now reacted to the claims during an interview with Telly Chakkar and said, “Rakhi aise baat nahi karegi to bahut acha hoga (It would be great if Rakhi wouldn’t say such things).”

He further took a dig at his former wife and said that the world needs to be careful of her. “Rakhi se pehle duniya bach jaye wo bahut badi baat hai. Somi ko to main bacha lunga. Somi mere saath bahut protected hai “Ek coronavirus aata hai coronavirus hai wo aur usse duniya bach jaye bahut acha hai. Mumbai, India bahut shant hai ki wo ja ke kahin door baithe humlog ki wjha se aur main chahta hun ki wo hamesha udhar hi settled ho jaye. So that idhar log thoda sukoon ki zindagi kr le,” he added.

Also Read: What is Orry's primary source of income? Here's what he REVEALED

Adil and Somi got married in an intimate nikah on March 3. Adil, who kept the wedding low-key, shared pictures from the wedding. “Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem We are overjoyed to announce that by the grace of Allah, we have solemnized our Nikkah in a simple and beautiful ceremony."

Also Read: What to watch: Yodha to Murder Mubarak, theatre and OTT releases

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani got married in July last year. Adil was arrested in February 2023 after the 'Bigg Boss fame levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs.