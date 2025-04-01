IPL 2025: Ananya Panday shines at Wankhede stadium; dances to Alia Bhatt's 'What Jhumka' [WATCH]

Read Full Article

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season has been a grand spectacle, captivating fans with both thrilling cricket action and star-studded performances that have added glamour to the tournament. Unlike previous seasons, where only the opening match featured a grand ceremony, this year, every IPL venue has hosted its own unique opening event, further enhancing the excitement of each game.

The season began with electrifying performances by Karan Aujla and Disha Patani at the inaugural ceremony, followed by Sara Ali Khan setting the stage ablaze during the CSK vs RR clash in Guwahati. Continuing the trend, Ananya Panday enthralled the audience at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match. She delivered a captivating dance performance to several popular tracks, including What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, leaving the crowd in awe. The stadium’s atmosphere turned electric as Ananya took the stage, drawing enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

Her father, actor Chunky Panday, was present at the stadium and later shared a clip of her performance on Instagram. He described the experience as an “absolute electrifying atmosphere,” reflecting the energy within the venue.

IPL Opening Ceremony at Wankhede

In the match that followed, MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first, considering the potential for early swing and the uncertainty regarding dew at Wankhede. His decision proved to be effective, as Mumbai Indians secured a commanding eight-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, with Suryakumar Yadav sealing the win with a signature six.

ALSO READ: Kesari 2 release date confirmed: Akshay Kumar’s revolutionary saga returns

On the other hand, KKR, despite suffering an initial defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), bounced back strongly by clinching a dominant victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next match.

Latest Videos