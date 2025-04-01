WWE: Top 5 Alexa Bliss Feuds That Defined Her Career

Read Full Article

WWE: Alexa Bliss has been one of WWE's most dynamic female superstars, growing from an underdog to one of the most interesting characters in women's wrestling. Whether as a heel, a supernatural entity, or a fan favorite, Bliss has delivered great feuds. These rivalries have shaped her career and left a mark on WWE's women's division.

5. Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch (2016-2017)

Bliss' SmackDown Women's Championship feud with Becky Lynch was her first big test, and she passed with flying colors. Their battles, including the Tables Match at TLC 2016, established Bliss as a top heel. She outsmarted Lynch with her ruthless tactics and won her first WWE title.

4. Alexa Bliss vs Sasha Banks (2017)

In a rivalry filled with high tension, Bliss and Banks delivered heated promos and extreme level matches. Their SummerSlam 2017 bout saw Bliss lose the Raw Women’s Championship but reclaim it just a week later, showing her ability to bounce back under pressure.

3. Alexa Bliss vs Ronda Rousey (2018)

Bliss was the perfect spoiler for Ronda Rousey’s dominant rookie run. She cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase at Money in the Bank 2018, stealing the title from Nia Jax and setting up a blockbuster feud with Rousey. Their match at SummerSlam 2018 ended in a one-sided Rousey victory, but Bliss' character work made the feud interesting.

2. Alexa Bliss vs Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton (2020-2021)

Bliss’ supernatural transformation under Bray Wyatt created one of the most fascinating and unpredictable WWE storylines. Her Firefly Funhouse segments, hypnotic gaze, and eventual betrayal of Wyatt at WrestleMania 37 led to her feud with Randy Orton. This phase showed Bliss’ talent as an actress and performer.

1. Alexa Bliss vs Charlotte Flair (2021)

This rivalry marked Bliss’ supernatural gimmick with her wrestling skills. Charlotte destroying Lilly, Bliss’ beloved doll, at Extreme Rules 2021 struck fans emotionally. Though Bliss lost the match, this feud led to the end of her supernatural phase, setting the seed for her next evolution.

