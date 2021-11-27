Nayanthara’s new swanky 4-BHK Apartment is in Chennai’s Poes Garden

South’s leading lady, Nayanthara, has brought a swanky apartment in one of the costliest areas of Chennai. The actress reportedly will be living in the same neighbourhood of South’s superstar, Rajnikanth.

One of the leading ladies of the South film industry, Nayanthara has been ruling the Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada film industries. She has delivered several blockbuster movies throughout her career. The actor recently turned 37, on November 18. Nayanthara has been in the headlines recently, especially for her reports regarding her wedding with beau, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Now, there are reports that Nayanthara has brought a 4BKH flat in a posh locality of Chennai. There are reports that Nayanthara will be moving into this 4-BHK apartment very soon with her beau Vignesh Shivan. The flat is located in Chennai’s ‘Poes Garden’, one of the costliest areas of the state capital of Tamil Nadu.

Poes Garden is the same locality wherein former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Late J Jayalalithaa used to reside. South’s superstar Rajnikanth is also said to be living in the Poes Garden. Actor Dhanush is also constructing his home, next to Thalaiva’s residence. According to a report in India Today, Nayanthara has brought the $-BHK apart at a whopping price. There are also reports that she soon might be buying another property in the same area.

On November 18, Nayanthara celebrated her 37th birthday on the sets of ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ along wither beau Vignesh Shivan. The actress has been running n busy schedule as she is packed with back-to-back films in multiple languages.

Meanwhile, the fans of Nayanthara are also making several speculations about her wedding with Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had a hush-hush engagement ceremony earlier this year. Although the fans have been waiting to hear about their wedding details, Nayanthara said that she will keep her fans informed as to when do they plan to get married.

However, there are speculations that the couple will tie the know only after completing their work commitments. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are equally occupied with work at present, and therefore, it is believed that the two may marry each other only after they complete their work commitments.

