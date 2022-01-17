Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ended their 18-years long marriage; read details

Tamil actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, daughter Rajinikanth part ways as a couple; here's what the actor tweeted



Tamil star Dhanush K Raja and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have ended their 18-years long marriage. A few mins ago, the couple took to their social media account and announced the same just like Aamir Khan did last year.

The Atrangi Re wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."



Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya!

Spread love,

D."

Aishwaryaa, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth also shared the same post on her Instagram page. She wrote in the caption, "No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!"