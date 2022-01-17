  • Facebook
    Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ended their 18-years long marriage; read details

    First Published Jan 17, 2022, 11:40 PM IST
    Tamil actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, daughter Rajinikanth  part ways as a couple; here's what the actor tweeted
     

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ended their 18-years long marriage; read details RCB

    Tamil star Dhanush K Raja and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have ended their 18-years long marriage. A few mins ago, the couple took to their social media account and announced the same just like Aamir Khan did last year. 

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ended their 18-years long marriage; read details RCB

    The Atrangi Re wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."
     

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ended their 18-years long marriage; read details RCB

    Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya!
    Spread love,
    D."

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ended their 18-years long marriage; read details RCB

    Aishwaryaa, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth also shared the same post on her Instagram page. She wrote in the caption, "No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!"

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ended their 18-years long marriage; read details RCB

    Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony on November 18, 2004. Both have two sons Yatra Raja and Linga Dhanush.

