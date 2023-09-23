Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Demi Lovato makes SHOCKING claim about UFOs and Aliens; Know details

    In a recent interview, Demi Lovato spoke about her extraterrestrial life beliefs. She revealed that she thinks there is life beyond the planet. She also spoke about aliens and said she has seen UFOs multiple times.

    Demi Lovato makes SHOCKING claim about UFOs and Aliens; Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

    Demi Lovato, the Disney alum and pop icon famous for her hit singles, is making news for her fairytale love life with her longtime boyfriend, Jutes. But Lovato has been vocal about her extraterrestrial life and beliefs since 2020. The actress has revealed that it just can not be that life only exists on our planet and not anywhere else in the universe. But recently, Lovato spoke about her beliefs again in an interview with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show. In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Lovato made an appearance on the Howard Stern Show last week, where she spoke about her extraterrestrial life and beliefs. Stern asked her, "What else has been going on with you about extraterrestrial life? I do not believe that there is anything out there."

    ALSO READ: Eric: Q Cinemas led by Vijay Babu to make debut in Malayalam films

    Lovato chuckled and replied to Stern, "I do not know. I can not fathom that we are the only life in the universe." To which Stern questioned her, "Have you met aliens personally." Lovato replied, "No, I have not." Stern quipped her, "Do you think the word alien is offensive to extraterrestrials?."

    Demi Lovato replied, "Okay, here is the thing about that: someone who is an expert in this field told me. In an interview, people were like, Oh my god! She is being sensitive. I am like, No, that's what I got told." Stern then told her she was a sensitive woman because she got genuinely concerned about how extraterrestrials would feel about calling them aliens.

    To which Lovato laughed and said, "No, I call them aliens." He further questioned her if she thought that the government was hiding evidence. Lovato then claimed that she had seen a UFO; she said, "Yes, I have not seen aliens per se. But I have witnessed UFOs. I have seen many UFOs." Howard then asked her where she saw the UFO. Lovato revealed she would meditate for some time in a place with a higher frequency, and she would look up and see this orb of light. She also said she did it on her birthday one year.

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut takes sly dig at singer Shubh's cancelled India Tour; claims 'Punjab Ka Yehi Haal Hai'

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Madhavan Nair? Legendary Malayalam actor Madhu turns 90 anr

    Who is Madhavan Nair? Legendary Malayalam actor Madhu turns 90

    Eric Q Cinemas led by Vijay Babu to make debut in Malayalam films ATG

    Eric: Q Cinemas led by Vijay Babu to make debut in Malayalam films

    Spy Kids: Armageddon' OUT on OTT: Revives nostalgia with wacky spy adventures for a new generation ATG

    'Spy Kids: Armageddon' OUT on OTT: Revives nostalgia with wacky spy adventures for a new generation

    Parineeti Raghav wedding: Cousin Priyanka Chopra's adorable message for bride-to-be is unmissable vma

    Parineeti Raghav wedding: Cousin Priyanka Chopra's adorable message for bride-to-be is unmissable

    Unni Mukundan in Gandharva Jr: Makers drop special glimpse of 'The World of Gandharvas' on actor's birthday anr

    Unni Mukundan in Gandharva Jr: Makers drop special glimpse of ' The World of Gandharvas' on actor's birthday

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram due to Kovalam Marathon; Check details anr

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram due to Kovalam Marathon; Check details

    If US had to pick between India and Canada it would Former Pentagon Official reveals gcw

    'If US had to pick between India and Canada, it would...': Former Pentagon Official reveals

    Who is Madhavan Nair? Legendary Malayalam actor Madhu turns 90 anr

    Who is Madhavan Nair? Legendary Malayalam actor Madhu turns 90

    India slams Pakistan says it has worlds worst human rights record asks to stop cross border terrorism gcw

    India slams Pakistan, says it has 'world's worst human rights record'; asks to stop cross border terrorism

    Despite Indian dossier and Interpol red corner notice, Canada let Hardeep Singh Nijjar operate willfully

    Despite Indian dossier and Interpol red corner notice, Canada let Hardeep Singh Nijjar operate willfully

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon