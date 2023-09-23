Eric: Q Cinemas led by Vijay Babu to make debut in Malayalam films

Actor Vijay Babu's production house, Q Cinemas, announced its debut Malayalam film "Eric," directed by actor Shankar. The film's shooting has begun in Ernakulam, with major portions to be filmed in the UK. The star-studded cast includes Geethika Tiwari and Hemanth Menon

The inaugural phase of shooting for the Malayalam film "Eric" has already commenced in Ernakulam. It has been reported that the movie's significant portions will be filmed in the United Kingdom.

Vijay Babu, a renowned actor and producer, recently revealed the logo of his new production company, Q Cinemas. Alongside this announcement, he unveiled their maiden project, a Malayalam film titled "Eric." This marks the debut production for Q Cinemas. The film is set to be directed by actor Shankar.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, a grand event was held at the Kochi Holiday Inn Hotel on September 19. Numerous eminent personalities from the film industry attended the event.

The ensemble cast of "Eric" includes popular actors such as Geethika Tiwari, Hemanth Menon, Praveen Prem, and others.

The film is a joint venture between Q Cinemas and Osho Entertainment. Sreejith Pancheni is responsible for the cinematography, while the music is composed by Girish Kuttan. Harish Menon is in charge of editing, and the story and screenplay have been crafted by Murali Raman, with dialogues penned by MKI Sukumaran.

Actor Shankar, who has previously directed the Malayalam film "Keralotsavam" in 2009, will once again take the helm as the director for "Eric." Shankar has an illustrious career, having appeared in over 200 films and leading the way in Malayalam cinema during the 1980s.

Vijay Babu, who owns another production house named Friday Film House, would be backing the next directorial project by actor-turned-filmmaker Ramesh Pisharody. Vijay Babu shared this exciting news on his social media, along with a photo of himself handing an advance cheque to the director.

Unfortunately, no further details about this upcoming film were disclosed by the makers. Under Friday Film House, Vijay Babu has produced several successful medium-budget Malayalam movies, including hits such as "Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu," "Angamaly Diaries," "Aadu 2," "June," "Janamaithri," "Thrissur Pooram," and "Home''.

