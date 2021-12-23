  • Facebook
    Deepika Padukone talks about Ranveer Singh's 83, says it is 'an emotion'; WATCH HERE

    Deepika Padukone, the producer and actor in film 83, finally opened up about how she felt after coming out of the cinema hall post watching the movie premiere with the cast and crew.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 6:46 PM IST
    Actress Deepika Padukone is currently on cloud nine and super excited from the tremendous response that she received for her latest release, ‘83’. Showcasing her excitement, the prolific actress recently took to her social media to share what the movie means to her and define audiences’ response to the movie. 

    Deepika says, “It’s incredible and this is how I define ‘83’. For me, ‘83’ is not a film, it’s an emotion. It’s an experience. I don’t think you can define what you feel when you come out of the cinema halls watching this film.” 

    Also Read: 83 movie premiere: Fun, romantic moments at Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s event

    “They (audience) are laughing with joy, they are crying, they are speechless… I don’t think anyone’s really being able to articulate what they feel or what this movie makes you feel when you come out of the theatres,” she adds. 

    "

    Those who have watched '83', couldn’t stop raving about Deepika’s effortless portrayal of Romi Dev (Kapil Dev’s wife) in the movie with great aplomb. Also, the industry, critics and fans alike applauded her smart move as a producer backing one of the finest films releasing this year. Deepika Padukone also visits Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of Ranveer Singh's film 83’s release. She was dressed in Indian attire. The actress was escorted to the temple amid tight security. 

    Also Read: Watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer dance to Badshah's Jugnu, Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at 83 premiere night

    Besides this film, Deepika Padukone has a long list of big-budget films in her kitty with top Indian actors lie Nag Ashwin's next ‘Project K with Prabhas, Mahabharata as Draupadi, The Intern Remake with Amitabh Bachchan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan'.
     

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 7:26 PM IST
    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi's 'gifts' to be seized by Enforcement Directorate

    Kangana Ranaut says the country 'continues to ILL-TREAT and DEVALUE nationalists'; here's why

    Did Sunny Deol complete shooting of Gadar 2? Here's what we know

    WOW, Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter to act with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence (Details Inside)

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty pushes Rakhi Sawant in anger, due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi's 'gifts' to be seized by Enforcement Directorate

    Indian Army has a new messaging application named ASIGMA

    Omicron threat: Centre advises states to consider local curbs, ramp up vaccination ahead of festive season

    Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl break up update: Actress finally reveals the TRUTH; read this

    Kangana Ranaut says the country 'continues to ILL-TREAT and DEVALUE nationalists'; here's why

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

