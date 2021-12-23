Deepika Padukone talks about Ranveer Singh's 83, says it is 'an emotion'; WATCH HERE

Deepika Padukone, the producer and actor in film 83, finally opened up about how she felt after coming out of the cinema hall post watching the movie premiere with the cast and crew.

Actress Deepika Padukone is currently on cloud nine and super excited from the tremendous response that she received for her latest release, ‘83’. Showcasing her excitement, the prolific actress recently took to her social media to share what the movie means to her and define audiences’ response to the movie.

Deepika says, “It’s incredible and this is how I define ‘83’. For me, ‘83’ is not a film, it’s an emotion. It’s an experience. I don’t think you can define what you feel when you come out of the cinema halls watching this film.”

“They (audience) are laughing with joy, they are crying, they are speechless… I don’t think anyone’s really being able to articulate what they feel or what this movie makes you feel when you come out of the theatres,” she adds.

"

Those who have watched '83', couldn’t stop raving about Deepika’s effortless portrayal of Romi Dev (Kapil Dev’s wife) in the movie with great aplomb. Also, the industry, critics and fans alike applauded her smart move as a producer backing one of the finest films releasing this year. Deepika Padukone also visits Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of Ranveer Singh's film 83’s release. She was dressed in Indian attire. The actress was escorted to the temple amid tight security.

Besides this film, Deepika Padukone has a long list of big-budget films in her kitty with top Indian actors lie Nag Ashwin's next ‘Project K with Prabhas, Mahabharata as Draupadi, The Intern Remake with Amitabh Bachchan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan'.

